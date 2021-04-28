This article was originally published on The Right CBD Products. To view the original article, click here.

Different types of CBD products are chosen by users for having the host of benefits provided by this compound. The health benefits provided by each CBD product can slightly vary along with the time and intensity of the results.

One of the commonly used CBD products is the full-spectrum CBD oil that is well-known among users for its great potency. It is also widely used for making other CBD products like edibles, topicals, capsules, etc. So, you might have often come across this term when looking for your CBD products.

Full-spectrum products can effectively provide all the benefits of CBD along with a wide array of beneficial properties possessed by a lot of other compounds present in the hemp plant. Hence, choosing full-spectrum CBD products can be a better option when compared to CBD isolates in certain circumstances. Therefore, we mention the pros and cons related to full-spectrum CBD for your knowledge.

What Is Full-Spectrum CBD Oil?

This product comes with most of the beneficial phytochemicals in the hemp plant. They include phytocannabinoids (like CBD and THC), terpenes (compounds that add a particular flavor and aroma to hemp plants), flavonoids, etc. All these compounds are found to possess various medicinal properties that can be useful for treating a large number of health conditions.

You can have a lot of benefits by choosing full-spectrum CBD products over other types of CBD. Some of them are listed below:

It Can Create Entourage Effect

Studies suggest that when different compounds in the hemp plant are found together, they create a phenomenon called the “entourage effect”, where each compound enhances the benefits of other compounds. Hence, you will be able to reap better results from your CBD oil.

It Has Terpenes

The presence of terpenes in your CBD oil can be highly beneficial for you, as these compounds carry wonderful medicinal properties. These compounds are capable of enhancing the potency of your CBD oil thereby offering intense results.

It Is Less Processed

Full-spectrum CBD oil is less processed when compared to CBD isolate. So, it can retain all the health benefits provided by the hemp plant.

Drawbacks of Full-Spectrum CBD Oil

As this product contains all the compounds in the hemp plant, it has small amounts of THC, which is a psychoactive phytocannabinoid. It is better for you to avoid this product if you have increased sensitivity to THC. Also, the presence of THC can turn a drug test positive. Therefore, full-spectrum products may not be ideal for people who have to undergo drug tests.

Additionally, as this product has high potency, it may not be suitable for beginners. So, make sure to consider these factors when choosing full-spectrum CBD products for you.