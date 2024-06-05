Ben Stiller Is 'Devoted' to Wife Christine Taylor and Marriage

Ben Stiller and wife Christine Taylor had a lot to iron out when they first got back together, but they’ve come out of it happy and crazy in love again, according to sources, who say the one-time workaholic has reformed and is determined not to mess this up.

“It took a concerted effort to make their marriage work and they did it by spending quality time together,” an insider exclusively tells Closer. “He used to have an edge and was snarky and crazy busy, but he’s mellowed and devoted to his wife and kids now.”

Ben, 58, and Christine, 52, share kids Ella and Quinlin, who were born in 2002 and 2005, respectively. The couple celebrated Ella’s graduation from the Juilliard School in New York City last month.

“He’s still working, but he’s learned to pace himself and put family first,” the source adds. “Ben and Christine have at least one date night a week, then there’s game night with friends and they like to shop at the farmers market on weekends and prepare their plant-based meals together, and no cell phones at the dinner table.”

Ben and Christine initially announced their separation in May 2017 after 17 years of marriage. In February 2022, he confirmed in an interview with Esquire that they were back together. Now, they continue to keep their romance alive in a multitude of ways.

“Ben and Christine jet off on vacation when the urge strikes them, and Ben knows to leave the work behind,” the insider shares. “He previously talked about not wanting to renew vows, but with their 25th anniversary coming up next year, it’s sounding like a good idea now to him. Ben might look like a henpecked husband, but he’s blissfully in love with Christine and wouldn’t have it any other way.”

Steve Granitz/FilmMagic

Last year, Christine opened up about why she and Ben briefly separated and then got back together.

“Family was always a priority, but I think Ben and I both started to grow in different directions,” she said during an appearance on The Drew Barrymore Show in March 2023. “And when we made the decision to separate, it was not something we wanted to talk publicly about or took lightly. We were at this impasse of, ‘Let’s figure this out, what’s best at this chapter in our lives?’ That’s going back three or four years.”

After periods of self reflection for both of them, the Zoolander actor and the Hey Dude actress decided to reconcile.

“[In] that time apart we got to know who we are,” Christine continued. “I think we have these growth spurts, even as adults. And we needed time to figure that out. We always stayed a family unit.”