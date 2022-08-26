Home Town host Ben Napier gifted his wife, Erin Napier, the cutest surprise for her birthday this year! The former graphic designer shared the heartfelt note and present from her hubby in a sentimental Instagram post on Friday, August 26.

“Happy birthday to the love of my life. This year, I am giving you the most luxurious gift there is. Time,” a note from Ben, 38, read. Along with the beautiful note, Ben attached an itinerary that he created to kick off his wife’s birthday celebration.

Courtesy of Erin Napier/Instagram

“My birthday is coming next week, so it was not on my mind at all when I woke up to this today,” Erin, 36, captioned the Instagram post. “I should tell you that Ben isn’t perfect. No one is. But he is completely perfect for me. I had a good cry this morning. Husbands: give your wife time for her birthday.”

Included on the itinerary for Erin’s birthday week is lunch with her friends, a movie matinee with her mom and an uninterrupted day with Ben and their two daughters, Helen and Mae. The couple, who live in Laurel, Mississippi, left fans melting in the comments section with the cute post.

Courtesy of Erin Napier/Instagram

At the bottom of the note, the woodworker included plans for Erin’s painting studio, located right outside of their house. The blonde beauty has always had a knack for art. She often spruces up homes with some of her own artwork and even released a coloring book in 2020 of some of her sketches. She’s not the only one in the Napier family who loves expressing themself through art!

One day before Ben’s big birthday surprise, Erin shared an adorable drawing done by Helen of their family. The family portrait drawn in yellow marker featured the little one with her parents enjoying a fun day in the sun. Helen drew her little sister floating above them. “Family portrait by Helen: ‘Daddy threw Mae way up high in the sky,’” the mom of two captioned the post.

The proud parents recently celebrated a huge milestone for their eldest daughter — taking her to her first day of school. In an August 5 Instagram post, Ben revealed that he “cried more than anyone” on the big day. He included photos holding hands with his firstborn as he walked her into the school building. It doesn’t get any sweeter than that!