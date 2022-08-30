There is nothing sweeter than Ben Napier’s love for his wife, Erin Napier! The Home Town host posted the cutest shout-out in honor of his beloved’s birthday on Tuesday, August 30.

“Happy birthday to my wife, the mother of my children, my business partner, the star of the @hgtv show I work on, my co-author, my travel companion and my favorite magazine cover girl!!” Ben, 38, captioned a set of photos on Instagram.

Courtesy of Erin Napier/Instagram

Included in the adorable post was a photo from their 2008 wedding at the University of Mississippi’s Paris Yates Chapel. In another throwback photo, the design duo posed together in Central Park, one of their favorite places to visit in New York City. Erin, 37, met her hubby back in college and has made so many incredible memories with him ever since.

The HGTV stars became parents in January 2018 when their first child, daughter Helen, arrived. Their youngest daughter, Mae, was born in May 2021. Both girls were involved in Erin’s big birthday surprise this year, all thanks to Ben. The woodworker gifted his wife with a special itinerary centered around spending time with the ones she loves the most.

“Happy birthday to the love of my life. This year, I am giving you the most luxurious gift there is. Time,” a note from Ben attached to the itinerary read.

Erin shared a picture of the itinerary with her fans a few days ahead of her birthday. Her reaction to Ben’s heartfelt gesture was priceless.

“My birthday is coming next week, so it was not on my mind at all when I woke up to this today,” the former graphic designer captioned the August 26 Instagram post. “I should tell you that Ben isn’t perfect. No one is. But he is completely perfect for me. I had a good cry this morning. Husbands: give your wife time for her birthday.”

The itinerary for Erin’s birthday week included spending time with her closest friends, going to the movies with her mom, a lunch date with her husband and family fun time with Helen and Mae. While the pair are incredibly busy filming multiple HGTV shows and running their company, Laurel Mercantile Co., sharing time with their loved ones is still their biggest priority.

Back in April 2022, the couple announced they had completed renovations on a vacation home. Erin and Ben plan on traveling back and forth from their country escape to their main home in Laurel, Mississippi, when they want to spend some time together away from the spotlight. The pair celebrated Erin’s birthday at the second home back in August 2021.

“It was great because there were all these kids: Helen and her cousins and some of our business partners’ kids,” the mom of two told People in December 2021 about her previous birthday celebration. “And there were no tablets or toys, but they played so hard for like three hours, just running and playing with sticks, and hide and seek. And it was just awesome.”