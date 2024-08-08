Your account
Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions
Already have an account?
Get back to the
Ben Affleck's New Home Tour: See Photos of the House

Getty Images; MEGA

Ben Affleck’s New Home Is His Own Personal Paradise: Tour His House Purchased Without Jennifer Lopez

Style
Aug 8, 2024 10:44 am·
By
Comment
Picture

Ben Affleck is living the life of luxury, and photos of his new home definitely prove it. The Batman actor purchased a Los Angeles pad in July 2024 without wife Jennifer Lopez amid marital woes for $20 million.

Picture
Latest Video