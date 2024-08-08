Ben Affleck's New Home Tour: See Photos of the House

Ben’s big purchase came in July 2024 after he and Jen put their marital home on the market for $68 million.
“Ben and Jennifer really tried to make it work, and looking back, they realize that they were both caught up in the whirlwind of rekindling their romance after all these years,” an insider told Closer that month. “There was a lot of unfinished business between them, 20 years’ worth, but clearly marriage wasn’t the best idea.”
Explore the Grounds
According to a Redfin listing, the property boasts “lush landscaped gardens and grounds that whisk you away to the pages of a storybook.”
Inside His Home
An insider told Closer that Ben has an “open-door policy” for Jennifer’s two kids, Emme and Max, in his new home.
“The biggest casualty of their breakup are the kids, of course,” the source said. “Ben’s children love Jennifer, and her kids adore Ben. The new home is bittersweet because the kids see it as an end of their blended family. All the kids have bonded.”
A Closer Look
Here, the stunning backyard and pool area are on full display. There’s no shortage of foliage surrounding the property.
Prime Location
The residence is in a prime location, tucked away near Sullivan Canyon.
Contemporary Digs
The house was built in 1941 and was renovated in 2010 to give it more of a modern flair, while still preserving some of the classic elements.
Gorgeous Views
The primary bedroom features “a fireplace, steel windows and doors that open out to the gardens.”
Very Spacious
The home has five bedrooms and five bathrooms, and spans 6,247 square feet.
Guests Can Stay
In addition to the main house, there is a two-story guest house on the property.
Spa Days
Another amenity in the home is a spa, perfect for relaxing days spent in the sprawling abode, per the listing.
An Oasis
The listing also describes the residence as the “epitome of a garden retreat in an ultimate private and luxurious setting.”