Ben Affleck's New Home Tour: See Photos of the House

A New Chapter

Ben’s big purchase came in July 2024 after he and Jen put their marital home on the market for $68 million.

“Ben and Jennifer really tried to make it work, and looking back, they realize that they were both caught up in the whirlwind of rekindling their romance after all these years,” an insider told Closer that month. “There was a lot of unfinished business between them, 20 years’ worth, but clearly marriage wasn’t the best idea.”