Hitting a plateau. Ben Affleck and Ana de Armas are on the rocks after the “dynamic changed” in their relationship, a source exclusively tells In Touch.

“The honeymoon phase is over for Ana and Ben,” says the insider close to the Deep Water costars, revealing the shift came “when they moved in together.”

Shutterstock

Ana, 32, reportedly relocated to the actor’s sprawling home in Los Angeles in early December 2020, after she listed her Venice, California, property for sale.

Ben, 48, and the Cuba native were last spotted on a park date with his three kids — Violet, Seraphina and Samuel — in November 2020 following his and Ana’s reshoots in New Orleans for the psychological thriller. Because of their busy schedules, the source says it’s caused some issues behind-the-scenes.

“Ana rocketed to stardom since dating Ben and has a bunch of movies lined up. She’s young, ambitious and her career will always come first. While Ben wants her to succeed, he’s needy and feels lost and lonely when she’s off gallivanting the world without him,” adds the source, noting it’s different from his relationship with his ex-wife. “[Jennifer Garner’s] whole life revolved around Ben and the kids when they were married. That’s what he’s used to, but Ana is more independent.”

Ben and Jennifer, 48, finalized their divorce in November 2018, following the former couple’s announcement they were separating in June 2015. “Jen is an overprotective mom and because of Ben’s past, [she can be] a little overbearing and interfering at times. I don’t think she realizes it though,” another source close to the Peppermint actress tells In Touch, revealing it caused some tension in his current relationship.

“She isn’t interested in getting to know Ana on a personal level and that can come across as standoffish,” adds the source. “Her children are her main focus and she wants to avoid any disruption in their lives. She likes everything to be very structured.”

Shutterstock (2)

As for his relationship with Ana, the Academy Award-winning actor met her before filming their flick in November 2019, but they grew closer while working alongside each other. After paparazzi pics of them made headlines, the pair went Instagram official with their romance in April 2020 while celebrating her 32nd birthday.

“Thank you all so much for the birthday wishes and love!” she captioned PDA snaps with the Gone Girl actor. “Cheers to another great year.”

Since then, it seems the limelight and different points of view are causing some issues. “Ana won’t tolerate Ben’s neediness in the same way Jen did, and they’ve gotten into huge fights about it since living together,” says the first insider. “Ben and Ana were inseparable at the beginning,” but with everything going on at the moment, she has been needing some more “space.”