Ben Affleck Holds Hands With Seraphina and Samuel After Picking Them Up From School

Dad goals! Ben Affleck was spotted with his youngest children after picking them up from school on Friday, September 27, in Brentwood, California. He held hands with daughter Seraphina and son Samuel as they walked along the street together.

The Justice League star, 47, looked casual in a maroon hoodie that read “Detroit” on the front, a red T-shirt underneath with Nike sweatpants and blue sneakers. Seraphina, 10, looked adorable in a blue sweatshirt, leggings, mismatched socks, white sneakers and a black hoodie tied around her waist. She carried her backpack on her back while holding her lunch bag and a textbook in her arm, and her hair was braided in a neat french braid. Samuel, 7, wore a red and gray baseball tee with black shorts, mismatched socks and sneakers and he also carried his book bag on his back.

Ben is a father of three, he shares Seraphina, Samuel, and daughter Violet, 13, with his ex-wife, Jennifer Garner. The former couple split in 2015, and insiders revealed to Us Weekly that since then, they have been doing “amazingly well at coparenting.”

“They have shared a great summer with the kids, doing outings, travel, etc.,” the source said. “They have a very trusting and special relationship.”

But it was a journey for Ben to be able to get to the good place he’s in now. In August, he celebrated one year of sobriety. In August 2018, the Gone Girl actor checked into a 40-day rehab program and he opened up about his journey in October of that year.

“Battling any addiction is a lifelong and difficult struggle. Because of that, one is never really in or out of treatment,” he wrote in a statement on Instagram. “It is a full-time commitment. I am fighting for myself and my family.”

His ex-wife remained a very supportive role in Ben’s life throughout his journey to sobriety. In fact, Ben opened up about how grateful he is for the Alias alum during an interview on the Today show back in March.

“I hope I’m a pretty good dad, I certainly try very hard. I’m lucky they got a great mom and she helps out a great deal with making sure that we coparent in as good a way as possible,” he admitted. “But I think, you know, dads are so important to kids and it’s our responsibility to be there for them. To be present, to be mindful, to be attentive, to be a part of their lives, to be as in it as moms and that’s really the central preoccupation of my life, the focus of my life. It’s what I love doing. It’s what makes me happy and the rest of the stuff kind of follows.”

