Ben Affleck, Jennifer Lopez Ready to File for Divorce

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez are reportedly ready to file for divorce after months of speculation that the pair were on the rocks.

On Wednesday, July 31, sources told Daily Mail that the Batman actor and the “On the Floor” singer’s divorce paperwork had been “finalized, but not yet turned in.”

“They finalized the divorce papers with her a month ago, but are waiting for the right time to drop them,” a source told the outlet, while another source claimed the couple had “accepted” that there was no chance for reconciliation.

The report came just one week after Ben, 51, purchased a new home in Los Angeles on Jennifer’s 55th birthday for $20 million. An insider told Closer that Ben and Jen “really tried to make it work” before he decided to buy the new pad without her on July 24.

The source also shared that the Argo actor and the Hustlers actress did not plan on “not cutting ties” with each other’s kids despite living separate lives. Ben shares kids Violet, Fin and Samuel with ex-wife Jennifer Garner, while J. Lo is a mom to twins Emme and Max with ex-husband Marc Anthony.

“The biggest casualty of their breakup are the kids, of course,” the insider told us earlier this week. “Ben’s children love Jennifer, and her kids adore Ben. The new home is bittersweet because the kids see it as an end of their blended family. All the kids have bonded.”

Gotham/GC Images

Per the insider, Ben hopes to have “an open-door policy for Emme and Max” in his new home.

“I’m sure Jennifer will do the same when she finds her new home,” the insider added.

According to a Redfin listing, Ben’s new home has five bedrooms and five bathrooms, horse stables, plenty of outdoor amenities and “lush landscaped gardens and grounds that whisk you away to the pages of a storybook.”

Earlier this month, Ben and Jen officially put their marital home on the market for $68 million. In Touch reported that the Oscar winner moved out of the Beverly Hills mansion in May.

“The writing is on the wall – it’s over,” an insider told the outlet at the time. “They’re headed for a divorce – and for once, [Ben’s] not to blame!”

Since then, he’s been spotted spending time on the West Coast, while Jennifer has spent a large part of the summer in the Hamptons. Last week, Jennifer celebrated her birthday with a Bridgerton-themed bash in the Hamptons without Ben. In a video posted on her Instagram account, J. Lo donned an embroidered ball gown during the party, telling her followers that “a splendid evening was had by all.”

After the party, Jennifer posted a lengthy message on Instagram, thanking her fans for all of their support and birthday messages.

“I really do have the best, most amazing fans in the world,” she wrote alongside two photos of her in pajamas and without makeup. “I could never express how moved I am or how incredibly blessed I feel to have all of you be a part of my life. Thank you sooooo very much.”