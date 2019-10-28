Congrats to the new couple! Ben Affleck is dating musician Katie Cherry amid his struggle with sobriety, Us Weekly reported. The news comes one year after finalizing his divorce from Jennifer Garner, A source told In Touch, “Ben has dated over the past year but it’s nothing serious at this time.” So it sounds like they’re just enjoying getting to know each other and taking things slow.

“They’re very into each other,” a source told Us Weekly. Ben, 47, and Katie met on the dating app Raya, In Touch can confirm. The duo has seen each other a few times since connecting online — including their rendezvous at a West Hollywood Halloween party on Saturday, October 26. Unfortunately, their evening out made headlines for a darker reason.

The Batman actor, unfortunately, appeared intoxicated at the aforementioned party not long after he celebrated being sober for over a year on Instagram. “Well, you know, it happens. It’s a slip, but I’m not going to let it derail me,” the actor told cameramen outside his ex Jen’s house the next morning on Sunday, October 27.

Hours before the party, Ben both confirmed he is back on the dating scene and promoted a sobriety program in an Instagram message. “HA, you got me. I’m dating,” he wrote. “But let’s be serious for a moment and talk about something that is actually important. I have been in recovery for over a year and part of that is helping out others. @themidnightmission is an incredible organization that helps those in need with housing, training, development and recovery.”

The Good Will Hunting actor added, “I’m making a donation today because there are people battling addiction every day that don’t have the resources and need help. @raya, you in? Who else is with me?” That’s certainly one way to break the news — by trying to do some good at the same time.

As for Jen, 47, she is apparently “pissed” that Ben “went off the rails again,” an insider told In Touch. “Jen is still very supportive, but it raises questions as to Ben’s poor choice in judgment.” After all, they have to coparent their kids — Violet, 13, and Seraphina, 10 and Samuel, 7 — together, no matter what’s going on in their dating or personal lives.

Jen, of course, is now with John Miller, and is “the happiest she’s been in years,” a source told Life & Style magazine in January. Hopefully, Ben is able to find that same happiness with someone new, too.