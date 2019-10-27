Ready to mingle! Ben Affleck confirmed he is dating again six months after he split from his on-again, off-again girlfriend, Lindsay Shookus. But the 47-year-old hunk tied in his confirmation about his dating life into a partnership for a good cause.

“HA, you got me. I’m dating. But let’s be serious for a moment and talk about something that is actually important,” the Justice League star wrote on October 26. “I have been in recovery for over a year and part of that is helping out others. @themidnightmission is an incredible organization that helps those in need with housing, training, development and recovery.”

Ben concluded his statement with a call to action to his preferred dating app, Raya. “I’m making a donation today because there are people battling addiction every day that don’t have the resources and need help. @raya, you in? Who else is with me?” he wrote.

Broadimage/Shutterstock

Ben’s announcement comes just one day after a source revealed to Us Weekly that the actor was ready to get back on the dating field and he was even spotted out on a date recently. “Ben Affleck has come into Wolfgang Puck at Hotel Bel-Air recently. The last time he was there was on Tuesday, October 22, with a brunette girl,” an insider revealed to the outlet. The source explained Ben “always wants a private and hidden booth” at the restaurant. “It seemed like a date for sure,” the insider added.

It seems like the Gone Girl actor decided to take a break from dating after his most recent split from Lindsay. Ben was first linked to the Saturday Night Live producer, 39, back in 2017 and they made their relationship public in July of that year. They dated until August 2018, which is when they broke up for the first time. After that, Ben had a brief fling with Playboy model Shauna Sexton.

But his romance with Shauna, 23, fizzled out quickly and by February 2019, Ben had reunited with Lindsay. They tried to make their relationship work, but they called it quits for good in April. An insider revealed their second split was a mutual decision because of distance.

“After having a lengthy discussion about where their relationship was going they both agreed that it was unrealistic to take things to the next level because of family commitments and living arrangements,” the insider told In Touch at the time. “Lindsay doesn’t want to disrupt [her] daughter Madeline’s life by moving her from New York to L.A. and Ben can’t move his kids to New York so they decided to call it quits. It was all very emotional!”