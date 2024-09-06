Behati Prinsloo certainly enjoyed spending the summer with her kids and husband Adam Levine! The model captured the cutest photos of her little ones in a post shared on Instagram on Thursday, September 5.

“Stuff that happened,” Behati, 36, captioned a series of pictures on her page. In the first photo, the Victoria’s Secret Angel lifted her son up to a basketball net. A basketball could be seen bouncing in the distance.

Adam and Behati welcomed their son in January 2023. However, they have not made his name public. The duo, who wed in 2014, are also parents to daughters Dusty Rose and Gio Grace.

The girls were seen in other rare photos in the post, including one where they spent some time on the beach with some pals. In another picture, one of the girls rocked pink hair and a choker necklace. Another photo showed one of Behati and Adam’s daughters wearing a veil and holding a bouquet of flowers.

In the last slide of the post, Behati shared a video of her youngest child giggling as he touched some flowers outside. He adorably wore a baseball cap with a T-shirt, shorts and black sneakers in the clip. “The last video is everything,” one person commented, while another wrote, “Your family is so beautiful, and that little laugh is everything.”

Courtesy of Behati Prinsloo/Instagram

In the past, Adam revealed that his kids are huge fans of his band, Maroon 5.

“The cool thing about my kids is they’re obsessed with the band. They know every [song],” he said on SiriusXM’s The Morning Mash Up in April. “It’s interesting to see because they know songs that I don’t even remember writing or singing.”

“My daughter Dusty, she’s a Maroon 5 historian,” the dad of three gushed. “We’re trying to get them to branch out a little bit.”

Courtesy of Behati Prinsloo/Instagram

In March 2023, Adam’s kids and wife attended the opening night of his Las Vegas residency. He gave them all a shout-out on stage.

“I also just have to say, thank you to my family and my beautiful children, who are here tonight, and my beautiful wife, who is here tonight,” the “Maps” crooner told the crowd while on stage. “I used to be out here for me and now I’m out here for them, and they’re everything and all that matters to me in the whole world. So, I love you guys.”

For Behati, watching her kids grow up and experience the beauty of life is very rewarding. She revealed that she gets great parenting advice from all of the strong women around her.

“I’m lucky I have a lot of amazing moms in my life,” she told E! News in April 2022. “My own mom, my grandmother, Adam’s mom, who lives here. His stepmom. All my friends that have kids. So I have a big support that I can turn to if there’s something I really need to figure out.”

“I think the best piece of parenting advice is our doctor and Adam’s great grandmother told us is don’t sweat the little things,” the mom of three added. “Don’t sweat the little things and pick your battles. There’s a battle nitpick and I’m always like, ‘You know what, this is not the one I need to fight right now because it’s not worth it.'”