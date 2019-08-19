Making a difference! Behati Prinsloo took to Instagram on Sunday, August 18, to share a rare photo with her two daughters as a way to highlight maternal health crisis, and we support it.

“Helping out some friends spreading important awareness — I’m a MOTHER LOVER,” the 31-year-old captioned the selfie of Dusty Rose, 2, and Gio Grace, 17 months, sitting beside her. “Because the U.S. is the only country in the developed world with a rising maternal mortality rate and just because Women’s rights are human rights, I am joining @thefrankieshop and @the_mother_lovers in raising awareness of America’s maternal health crisis, and supporting the upcoming documentary @bornfreefilm 💗 Get your limited edition hand tie dyed #frankieshopxmotherlover T-shirt and show that you too #loveallmothers!”

This isn’t the first time the supermodel got vocal about her kids, whom she shares with her husband, Adam Levine. On August 8, she shared another rare pic with her girls and got candid about motherhood. “Here’s to the sleepless nights, bleeding nipples, crying, laughing, the highest of highs and lowest of lows and everything in between,” she captioned a photo with her two kids. “I won’t change a single thing, being mom to Dusty and Gio keeps me strong, motivated and empowered. This is my #sharestrong. Thanks @kateupton for starting this.”

“The Share Strong Project,” which Kate Upton created using social media, is meant to lift others up. “I want to open the conversation and give all people a platform to talk about all the struggles and strengths we experience,” the 27-year-old wrote. “That’s why I created #ShareStrong — a space where we all can be part of the conversation, empower one another, and radiate positivity.”

Behati is all about sharing her personal struggles to help others, especially mothers who have dealt with postpartum depression, like her. “I think that the message is just that it’s never too little to ask for help,” she told Today in June. “So no matter how small your feelings and stress — or whatever it is about being a new mom — there’s always help out there and support from family and friends. And I think nobody judges anyone.”

