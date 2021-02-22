This article was originally published on Blue Ribbon Hemp. To view the original article, click here.

The winter months can feel long and low-energy to many people, especially seniors who feel stuck inside. Whether it’s the colder weather, darker and shorter days, or sometimes isolating feeling of the winter months, adding CBD to your routine could help in a number of ways.

A winter slump is not uncommon for some – particularly those in aging populations – but there are ways to pull yourself out. CBD could help to improve your sleep schedules, keep any nerves at bay, while helping with any aches or pains brought on by the colder days. Read on for a few ways CBD could help you weather the winter months.

Why Consider Adding CBD To Your Routine?

CBD, also known as cannabidiol, is one of many naturally occurring compounds in hemp and cannabis plants. CBD can be derived through a number of extraction processes (most commonly CO2 extraction) and made into a number of products. From CBD oils to CBD topicals, there are potentially therapeutic benefits for users from pain relief to stress reduction. CBD works by interacting directly with the human body’s endocannabinoid system, or ECS. The endocannabinoid system is responsible for many key bodily functions like sleep cycles, appetite, mood, pain regulation and more. By attaching to receptors within the ECS, cannabidiol is able to aid the body in the transmission of messages to and from the brain and body. The ECS contains a number of naturally occurring cannabinoids in order to maintain a balance in bodily function, and adding CBD to that system can aid in the process. How could adding CBD to your winter months daily routine benefit you? Here are just a few reasons to give CBD a go:

Manage Stress

Winter can sometimes feel isolating, especially for seniors who may not want to drive in the snow or spend too much time outdoors in the cold. Taking CBD daily could help to reduce the stress or unease of spending time alone during the winter months. The endocannabinoid system is responsible for some serotonin levels in the body, and CBD’s interaction could positively alter serotonin signals, leading to less stress and reduced anxiety.

Sustain Regular Sleep

During the winter months, nights are longer, which you may think could help a sleep cycle but sometimes it can have the opposite effect. Longer nights can cause for restless sleep, while similarly making it more difficult to get up in the morning. Taking CBD before bedtime could aid in a restful night’s sleep by balancing cortisol levels and lessening stress that could cause sleeplessness.

Mitigate Pain

Sudden or extended drops in temperature can cause our bodies to react, placing more stress on the nerves in the ECS that control pain. It is believed that the barometric pressure drops related to cold weather can impact our joints, muscles and tendons to expand which can cause pain. CBD is known for its anti-inflammatory properties which can help sore muscles and joints, even for those suffering from arthritis. The way CBD attaches to the receptors in the ECS can help to manage pain and keep joints feeling “well-greased” throughout the colder months.

Choosing The Best CBD Product For You

There are countless options available for CBD products on the market. If you are looking for the fastest form of relief, a CBD oil or tincture taken sublingually can be the most effective. A CBD topical is ideal for targeted application, applied directly to problem areas. There are even discrete CBD edibles that are convenient for on-the-go consumption.