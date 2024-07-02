Bargain Block’s Keith Bynum and Evan Thomas Reveal Weight Loss

Bargain Block’s Keith Bynum and Evan Thomas are inspiring fans with their combined weight loss journey. The HGTV stars got candid about losing weight and getting healthier in a new Instagram post.

“Over the last six months Evan and I have been on a journey to eat healthier and exercise more,” Keith captioned a series of photos on his Instagram account last week. “Swipe to see the picture that kinda woke us up! From new years to now, Evan is down around 45 pounds and I am down about 20.”

“I will say, working in New Orleans during what would have been a sleepy winter up north really helped shape us up,” his caption continued. “We were more active than ever this winter and I’m glad for it! #tastytreatsnolongerabound #gettinhealthy also thank you @brianrbennett for the great pic this morning.”

In the comments section of the post, fans rallied around the couple after they opened up about their health journey together.

“How wonderful! I can see the change in your faces. And, I love the smiles. Healthier looks good on you! Can’t wait for the new season,” one fan wrote.

“Wow, you can really see it in your face! You guys have always been beautiful to me, but good job. Can we expect some shirts to come off in the upcoming season?” another fan asked.

Keith and Evan also received some love from fellow HGTV costar Jenny Marrs, who wrote, “Congrats guys! You always look great!”

Courtesy of Keith Bynum/Instagram

Amid their weight loss journeys, Evan and Keith have not slowed down when it comes to their work on HGTV. Back in February, it was announced that Bargain Block had been renewed for a 10-episode season 4 and a five-episode spinoff called Bargain Block: New Orleans.

“Millions of home renovation enthusiasts have tuned in to see Keith, Evan and Shea’s passion for improving Detroit communities in Bargain Block for three seasons, making it a strong ratings driver for the network,” said Loren Ruch, Head of Content, HGTV, said in a statement at the time. “We know their legions of fans will want to follow them to New Orleans and watch them transform and preserve this one-of-a-kind city.”

In May, Keith shared on Instagram that he, Evan and real estate expert Shea Hicks-Whitfield were working on their final home for the season.

“Cannot believe we’re on the last house for season four!! Excited to finish it up and can’t wait for y’all to see everything we’ve been working on!! #lasthouse #seasonfour #happy,” he shared on Instagram.

A few weeks later, the duo appeared in a shirtless selfie with some pals, showing off their progress on their weight loss.

“Moving day in Nola! Like the good ole days we’re moving from house to house as they finish up. It’s sweaty and hot but we’re having fun today,” Keith shared. “I have my trusty shopping cart packed up and ready lol. Also had a great Memorial Day on Beaver Island! Grateful for friends that make that journey! It’s always worth it. #movingday #nola #flippers #lovehim.”