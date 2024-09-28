Notoriously demanding diva Barbra Streisand prefers the foods of her native blue collar Brooklyn to posh people fare like Champagne and caviar, but pays a terrible price for her diet — and so does her hubby, James Brolin, an insider exclusively tells Closer.

Barbra, 82, loves “gigantic spreads of pastrami on rye, the sauerkraut, pickles, potato salad and coleslaw and banana cream pie even though it gives her heartburn and gas,” the source says.

Despite the “unpleasant” consequences of her appetite, the rootin’-tootin’ star can’t give up her favorite foods.

But the chow leaves her “belching and fizzing,” which is driving James,84, from her bed!

“He usually ends up sleeping in another bedroom due to the noise and noxious fumes,” the source tells.

“It’s rude and disgusting, but Jim’s too henpecked to tell her to stop eating this stuff.”

Ironically, in 1996, when the pair were on their first date, Barbra, who is said to suffer from acid reflux disorder, avoided the hot dog cart.

“They smelled so good. I would have loved one, but I had woken up that morning motivated to diet for him. Besides, they’re so messy to eat, and no doubt I would have spilled mustard on my top,” she wrote in her 970-page memoir, My Name Is Barbra.

“Now, she orders deli all the time,” spills the insider. “She’ll also have her cook whip her up hot dogs with relish and mustard and she’ll eat two or three in one sitting.”

“She’s happiest when she’s eating, and she doesn’t pay attention to portions. That’s why she wears loose clothes.”

“Barbra figures she’s worked hard all her life, now she can enjoy her food without thinking about the calories and still have room for dessert, which is usually a couple of ice cream cones.”

“I can never have just one,” the “Memory” singer admitted in her memoir.