Thanks to Barbra Streisand, George Floyd’s daughter, Gianna Floyd, can proudly say she’s a Disney shareholder. The 6-year-old took to Instagram on Saturday, June 13, to reveal the exciting news.

While sharing a photo of her holding a letter and certificate, she wrote, “Thank You @barbrastreisand for my package, I am now a Disney Stockholder thanks to you.” Although Gianna didn’t reveal how many shares she got, a recent CNBC report said an investment of $1,000 would be worth over four times that much 10 years later. Not only that, but Streisand also gifted Gianna her two albums My Name Is Barbra and Color Me Barbra when she sent the certificate in the mail.

Since Floyd died on May 25 while being restrained by white police officer Derek Chauvin, Streisand has used her platform to talk about racial injustice in the world. On June 1, she said what happened to the Minnesota, Minneapolis, native was a “modern-day lynching” and then on June 3, the singer shared different ways people can help the Black Lives Matter movement if they are a protestor or not. “More than ever, we must keep saying it! #blacklivesmatter,” the Funny Girl star said in a recent Instagram post.

However, Streisand isn’t the only one who has helped Gianna during this tough time in her life. On June 9, Texas Southern University revealed they “approved a fund” to give Floyd’s daughter a “full scholarship” into their college.

“This Board is committed to education and understands that a college degree is one of many powerful steps toward a productive and successful life,” Albert H. Myres, chair of the Board of Regents said in a press release. “We know that this gesture cannot take the place of her dad’s loving presence, but we hope that it will contribute to easing her journey through life.”

The school also announced they issued a “resolution” for Floyd’s family, which paid homage to his “exceptional life of dedication.”

“[Floyd] will be remembered as both a leader and a mentor, a colleague and a friend,” the resolution read. “As well as a major inspiration, to change the world through endless pursuit of justice.”

For more information, visit Blacklivesmatter.com.