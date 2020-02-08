A tough time. Barbara Walters is struggling with her health, this according to her former The View cohost, Jenny McCarthy.

“I heard that she’s in a place of not doing great, and I just talked to Sherri Shepherd about it and we’re sending some cards over to her,” the 47-year-old revealed to Us Weekly while hosting her SiriusXM show live from Radio Row ahead of the Super Bowl. “That woman is a juggernaut that’ll just keep going no matter what.”

The Masked Singer judge worked alongside the iconic journalist, 90, on the ABC talk show from 2013 to 2014 — and while it was only a year, Jenny is still grateful to have been a panelist on the popular program. “The best thing that came out of it was Barbara Walters,” the TV personality told the outlet. “Being able to be there for her last year. I really soaked in as much as I could of her, like, skill set, tools, tips. I listened, took notes. So that was the best.”

Jenny and Barbara, however, had an up-and-down relationship in the year they worked together. The radio host once opened up and revealed that the Audition author wasn’t ready to retire from the show she created. “Imagine a woman like Barbara Walters. It’s her last year and she doesn’t want to leave. Think about that. And I’m the new b–ch there,” Jenny told Ramin Setoodeh for his book, Ladies Who Punch: The Explosive Inside Story of The View.

“Every day I went home and I was miserable,” she continued, regretting not jumping at an offer to host her own program. “It really was the most miserable I’ve been on a job in my 25 years of show business. I kicked myself for not taking the CBS job, of course.” Although, Jenny did admit that she still has plenty of love for Barbara.

“Look at what Barbara did to me. I had zero hard feelings,” she said. “I loved her like a grandma. She didn’t know any better.”

While the pair had a rollercoaster work relationship, it is nice knowing that Jenny is still there for Barbara during what seems like a tough time.