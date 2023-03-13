All of Barbara Eden’s Rare Public Appearances in Recent Years: See Her Age-Defying Photos

Looking good! Barbara Eden’s age-defying look is truly iconic. The I Dream of Jeannie alum has shown off her timeless beauty during a few rare appearances in recent years.

In March 2023, Barbara struck her famous pose on the red carpet at the Remus Pre-Award Tea Time event at the Beverly Hills Hotel. The Flaming Star actress wore a blue silk top and black slacks during the California outing. She styled her blonde hair in loose curls and paired her outfit with black pumps and a matching clutch.

The Harper Valley P.T.A. alum, who once shared the screen with Elvis Presley, Peter Marshall and Pat Boone among other legends, previously shared her secret to feeling youthful in her 90s.

“I’m very careful about [my] diet,” the Arizona native told Closer in August 2021. “I’m a carnivore … I like steak. We eat a lot of pork, chicken, steak [and] vegetables.”

Though she watches what she eats, Barbara and her husband, Jon Eichholtz, enjoy having sweets once in a while.

“We don’t stint ourselves on desserts,” she admitted. “I eat a lot. I like dessert. I like gumdrops. Those are fun.”

As for her workout routine, the sitcom star enjoys going for walks and regularly used a spin bike during sessions with a trainer before the COVID-19 pandemic. Barbara also keeps her youthful glow by using some of her favorite beauty products from Estée Lauder.

“They have [serum] drops [called] line repair. I use that morning and night,” she revealed. “I also use sunscreen. I don’t go out without sunscreen … but I don’t wear makeup unless I’m working.”

The I Love Lucy alum divulged some of her biggest secrets to being happy later in life.

“I think the secret to feeling great is to keep active, do things that you love and have a good sense of humor,” Barabara revealed to Closer.

And of course, having a happy marriage has been the icing on top of the cake in her career and life full of incredible achievements. She wed Jon, an architect and real estate developer, in 1991.

“I think you have to like each other a lot,” Barbara reflected on her relationship with Jon. “You don’t necessarily have to like the same things. I don’t like to watch baseball, but I do because I love him. And he supports my working.”

