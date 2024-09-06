Barbara Eden 'Looks Incredible' at 93: 'Age Doesn't Limit Her' (EXCL)

Barbara Eden is loving life at 93 as she plans out her twilight years with bundles of energy – and has laid out some seriously ambitious plans to check off her bucket list, a source exclusively tells Closer.

“Barbara is still going strong, she’s in incredible shape and keeps very active,” the source says. “Looking at her you’d never guess she’s in her 90s.”

The glamorous golden-age star was recently spotted out and about in L.A., just before celebrating her 93rd birthday on August 23.

The actress drove herself to the salon to get spruced up for a date night with husband Jon Eicholtz, which she discussed with People earlier that month.

“I am so grateful to have completed another trip around the sun,” the I Dream of Jeannie star said.

“I’ll be spending my birthday having lunch with my husband and some dear friends. I will also be enjoying the weekend with my family, my sister Alison, her husband, and their children.”

The veteran actress previously told Closer her long and varied career is “always an adventure.”

“I’ve lived 40 years in the same house,” she said. “So my life is very centered around my family, my house, my husband, my dog Bentley and my friends.”

She also reached out to her fans to thank them for the birthday wishes.

“It warms my heart, truly to know so many of you have reached out and feel so fondly for me today and have sent such beautiful messages,” she wrote on X.

Despite her fame-making series ending 54 years ago in 1970, Barbara is in such great shape she can still fit into her old costume, which caused a stir when she first donned the garb in 1965.

“It became a thing. I’ve told people, I said, ‘Other people are known for very glamorous parts of their body — I’ve got a belly button,’” the actress remarked to Entertainment Tonight in July. “[It’s] not the sexiest thing in the world, but then the standards and practices for films suddenly realized I had a belly button I had never shown before.”

“It was silly,” she said of the controversy.

Silver Screen Collection/Getty Images

“She looks incredible,” the insider continues. “She even fit into her I Dream of Jeannie costume and she still has the energy of someone half her age, too.”

“She always says staying active is the best medicine,” adds the source.

It’s clear there’s still no slowing Barbara down.

“She loves traveling around the country to conventions to meet her fans. She does a lot of charity work, as well.”

The source continues: “And she doesn’t limit herself to America, just a few months ago she was over in Spain to make an appearance and take part in a charity event to raise money for senior citizens.”

“She’s now saying she wants to do more international travel this year and has a long list of places she wants to check off her list. She’s even talking about traveling all the way to Madagascar with her husband.”

“Age doesn’t limit her at all.”