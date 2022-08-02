A Look Back at TV Icon Barbara Eden’s Swimsuit Moments From the ‘50s and Beyond

When Barbara Eden burst into Hollywood in the mid-’50s, nothing held her back! She quickly became one of the most in-demand stars in film and television, ultimately landing the role of Jeannie in I Dream of Jeannie in 1965. In the decades that followed, she continued to turn heads with her incredible looks, effortless style and iconic swimsuit moments.

Barbara, born in 1931, portrayed Jeannie for all five seasons of the hit sitcom. Throughout the series, the Hollywood icon donned a gorgeous chiffon outfit made specifically for her. In a March 2019 interview with Closer, she shared that wearing the two-piece costume was “exciting and wonderful.”

More than five decades after the series ended, the New York Times bestselling author is still grateful for all of the support fans have shown her.

“I think I’ve been very lucky,” she said. “I’ve been surrounded by love, by family and people. I feel it. I know I’m lucky.”

In May 2013 at the age of 78, Barbara stepped back into her pink I Dream of Jeannie outfit at the 21st Life Ball in Vienna. She looked flawless during the appearance, wearing her character’s signature ponytail and headpiece and of course, a smile on her face. It truly was the role of a lifetime.

“She’s easy to live with,” the blonde beauty said of her unforgettable character in an October 2021 interview with People. “She really is. I like her a lot. I think what makes me so happy is that so many people around the world like her. Not me. They like that character. And they like the show for what it is. It takes people out of themselves and into another world and I appreciate that. I like it very much.”

In the years after her time on I Dream of Jeannie, the blonde beauty starred in Harper Valley PTA, Dallas and Sabrina the Teenage Witch. After turning 90 in August 2021, Barbara revealed her secrets to keeping a positive mindset while aging in Hollywood.

“I think the secret to feeling great is to keep active, do things that you love and have a good sense of humor,” she told Closer at the time.

She also dished on her fitness routine which includes spinning, going on walks and working out with a personal trainer. The superstar went on to reveal details about her diet.

“I’m very careful about [my] diet,” she shared. “I’m a carnivore … I like steak. We eat a lot of pork, chicken, steak [and] vegetables.”

Keep scrolling to take a look back at Barbara’s swimsuit moments and bikini photos.