Definitely we human beings do not like to age. As we start to rack up candles on our birthday cake, our bodies start to show signs of slowing down and become much less efficient. Our skin cells become a whole lot less good at dividing and healing itself; injures happen more often and take longer to recover. The human body creates about 1% less collagen with each passing year, after the age of 20. The skin becomes thinner and more prone to damage as a result. The collage is what is responsible for the elasticity of the skin and regulates the moisture content that the skin holds. With lower production in the collagen, the oil production also reduces, meaning the skin neither is as supple, soft nor moisturized as before. The end result is wrinkles and skin sagging.

Not just the inevitable ticking of the biological clock, but the climate and the environment around us also play a big role. Sun damage is one of the most common causes of accelerated skin aging. When the skin is exposed to ultraviolet radiation from the sun, it breaks down the rebuilding ability of the skin and causes premature aging over time. Even contraction of the muscles and the overlying skin as a result of smiling and frowning can cause tense lines on the forehead and the corners of the eyes, which are termed as crow’s feet. Exposure to dust and pollution on a regular basis also wreak havoc on the skin and end up clogging the skin pores, preventing it from breathing.

Diet plays an important role in healthy skin as well. Having an imbalanced diet that is deficient of proteins, healthy fats like omega-3s and essential vitamins like A, and C are the route maps to make sure that you end up prematurely aging.

But worry not. Rather than going for creams and rubs that have several harmful substances in them, you can try a herbal alternative, which is CBD

Cannabidiol Or CBD

It boasts of several anti-aging benefits and delivers on even more! The therapeutic drug that is extracted from the stem, stalk, seeds, and flower of hemp and cannabis plants has several titles to its name. The CBD health benefits are far and plenty and the best thing about the whole lot is that it comes with little to no side effects!

Antioxidative Nature Of CBD

The key reason that makes CBD a worthy challenger to stop aging and to help rejuvenate the skin to its former glory is its ability to act as a potent antioxidant. The human body, because of external pollution and UV radiation fall victim to ‘free radicals’ that are rogue molecules that oxidize and breakdown cells and other molecules. Aging is a process that is partly due to the rise of free radicals in the body. When the free radicals come in contact with collagen, the skin breakdown and begin to weaken over time, causing it to sag and wrinkle.

CBD use helps to essentially negate these free radicals, effectively neutralizing them. CBD helps reduce oxidative stress in the muscle, tissues, and skin, helping the body retain youthfulness.

Helps Enable Better Quality Sleep

Princess Aurora of the Disney classic ‘The Sleeping Beauty’ was beautiful and youthful for a reason…she used to sleep a lot! If there is any moral we can take from that children’s fairy tale and apply to our own lives, it is that good sleep is essential for good health. When your body is in a state of rest, it kicks to recovery mode and starts ‘troubleshooting’; this enables in healing and wellness apart from the obvious rest.

CBD use plays a key role in maintaining a youthful and rejuvenated skin by supplementing it with high quality, deep sleep. CBD does its magic of relaxing the body and promoting stress relieving. You will end up being much calmer and contented the next morning you wake up. CBD understands the need for sleep in retaining a youthful complexion and it does not fail in that regard.

Helps Moisturize And Regulate Oil Production

Full spectrum CBD extracts have in them aromatic substances like terpenes and flavonoids that further boost the properties of CBD. Apart from this, it also helps nourish and moisturize the skin. The CBD and other cannabinoids interact with the endocannabinoid receptors on the surface of the skin. This locks in the moisture and helps in controlling the amount of oil that is secreted.

Even those with sensitive skin can safely use CBD, without any fear of a reaction or breakout. CBD also helps in reducing the redness and is the perfect addition if you have inflamed skin. CBD helps soothe irritated skin and works wonderfully on all skin types: be it oily, dry, normal, or a combination of these.

CBD topicals have become an essential part of a herbal and all-natural wellness routine, and you shouldn’t pass on the necessity of CBD in keeping you looking young and lively.

