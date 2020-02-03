So regal! Prince William and Duchess Kate (née Middleton) proved they are two of Britain’s finest as they stepped out at the 2020 BAFTAs on Sunday, February 2. The royal couple were all smiles as they turned the 73rd annual British Academy Film Awards into date night.

As the beloved pair hit the red carpet for their lavish outing, William, 37, looked as dapper as usual in a sharp black tux. The Duke of Cambridge — who shares kids Prince George, 6, Princess Charlotte, 4, and Prince Louis 1, with his wife of 8 years — tied his look together with a matching bowtie.

Kate, 38, looked just as incredible as she rocked a stunning white gown that featured a sweetheart neckline and gold embellishments. While the Duchess of Cambridge usually lets her long, brunette locks fall over her shoulders, all eyes were on her dress as she tied her hair up in a trendy bun.

After the royal parents arrived at the extravagant outing, they could be seen chatting with fellow attendees and award nominees. William also had the opportunity to give a speech during the show. During his discussion, the prince addressed the lack of diversity throughout the award nominations.

“Catherine and I are once again really delighted to join you this evening. Tonight we celebrate another year of exceptional filmmaking and I’m thrilled that all those involved have been recognized,” William passionately shared on Sunday evening.

“Both here in the U.K. and in many other countries across the world, we are lucky to have incredible filmmakers, actors, producers, directors and technicians — men and women from all backgrounds and ethnicities enriching our lives through film,” he continued. “Yet in 2020, and not for the first time in the last few years, we find ourselves talking again about the need to do more to ensure diversity in the sector and in the awards process — that simply cannot be right in this day and age!”

Earlier this year, the BAFTAs faced backlash when they released the award nominations. At the time, fans noticed the list did not feature non-white actors at all and only listed men in the directing category.

“I know that both Pippa, [the] chair of BAFTA, and Amanda, BAFTA CEO, share that frustration and continue to work tirelessly to ensure that creative talent is discovered and supported,” William said in his speech. “BAFTA takes this issue seriously, and following this year’s nominations have launched a full and thorough review of the entire awards process to build on their existing work and ensure that opportunities are available to everyone.”

