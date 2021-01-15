‘Bachelor’ Host Chris Harrison Loves His Kids More Than Anything! Meet His Son and Daughter

When Chris Harrison isn’t playing matchmaker as the host of the Bachelor Nation franchise, you can find him spending time with his kids — son Joshua and daughter Taylor. Like any good dad, he takes pride in being a parent to his teens.

Chris shares his children with ex-wife Gwen Jones. The former couple were college sweethearts and were married for nearly two decades. They tied the knot in 1993 and split in 2012. Luckily, it seems like there’s no bad blood between them. Instead, their main focus is on Taylor and Joshua.

“Though we have made this incredibly difficult decision to separate, our love and mutual respect remain, and we look forward to sharing in the lives of our wonderful children,” they announced in a shared statement to People at the time. Since their breakup, Chris and Gwen still enjoy time together as a family.

Taylor and Josh have grown up with their dad in the limelight. Joshua was only one and a half months old when the first season of The Bachelor aired in March 2002. Taylor, on the other hand, was born in December 2003. By that time, the former Who Wants to Be a Millionaire? host had already appeared on the first seasons ever of The Bachelor and The Bachelorette.

Growing up, Taylor and Joshua enjoyed some Bachelor Nation-related perks, including traveling to amazing locations. “My kids came with me to Paradise this summer,” Chris told the outlet in 2016. “It’s our vacation — we hang out in Mexico and swim.”

Besides, the father of two believes seeing couples mingle first-hand is beneficial for them. “I feel like it’s good life lessons for them to watch Jorge the bartender and then watch Josh [Murray] eat pizza and make out with Amanda [Stanton]. It’s good,” he jokingly added.

Chris is benefitting from this, too. For instance, he revealed Joshua acted as his producer and worked the cameras for The Bachelor Presents: The Greatest Seasons Ever during quarantine amid the coronavirus pandemic. What a cool family!

