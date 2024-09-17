The adorable baby from Bewitched is all grown up! Erin Murphy, the actress who portrayed Tabitha Stephens, on the show, opened up about her life at age 60 on Tuesday, September 17.

“Want to feel old? Bewitched premiered 60 years ago today, September 17, 1964. AND little Tabitha (Me!) is 60 years old!” she wrote on X with a heart emoji. Attached in the post was a photo of Erin as a child, giving fans of the fantasy sitcom feelings of nostalgia.

“I grew up watching this, one of my favorites, and so were you!” one person commented underneath the post. Another said, “I remember it well. Bewitched was one of my favorite TV shows growing up. In Black & White of course. Who had color TV? We didn’t get it in my house until the mid 1970’s. Congratulations Tabitha! (Erin) Great memories.”

Others pointed out that they still watch reruns of the show now. The program, which also starred Elizabeth Montgomery, Dick York, Agnes Moorehead, Dick Sargent, David White, aired from September 17, 1964, to March 25, 1972.

“I loved the show and looked forward to watching every episode,” another person wrote under Erin’s post. “We’re only as old as we feel.”

Another wrote, “Awwww. And you were the best part of an excellent show!” in a comment.

She’s also posted several updated photos of what she looks like now on her X account, proving that she is beautiful both inside and out!

Erin previously admitted that when she was younger, she did not watch Bewitched. Her twin sister, Diane Murphy, also shared the role with her.

“There was no sibling rivalry,” Diane told People in November 1999. “We had a lot of structure at home.”

Erin also detailed what it was like working with Montgomery, who portrayed Samantha Stephens on Bewitched.

“When I was bad, she would call me ‘Erin Margaret!’ just like my mom did.” she recalled. “I knew that Dick York was very sick. He’d lean against this special board between scenes because he had a very bad back.”

York, who played Darrin Stephens, died of emphysema in 1992 at age 63. Dick Sargent replaced him on the show as he dealt with his health issues.

“It wasn’t, because I knew that Dick York had not been doing well and not feeling well over the last year that he was on the show,” she told Closer in February 2020. “I was aware that he was in pain and the situation was explained to me. I mean we had different actors playing different family members of mine, you know, all the time, so it wasn’t that big a transition. They were both great but very different people.”

After Bewitched, Erin appeared in a 1973 episode of Lassie. She took a bit of a break from acting between the late ‘70s up until 2010. Most recently, she appeared in a 2019 episode of TV Therapy.

But her memories from the set of Bewitched have never faded over the years.

“I have memories, obviously, from what I see on camera. But I also remember things about, ‘Oh yeah, that’s the day when … ,’ and I remember something we had for lunch that day, or I remember, like, the things that happened behind the scenes,” she said. “So it’s great to have the shows to watch, but I remember a lot of it. I remember the scenes and the animals that were there — we had chimpanzees and elephants — and all the people. Elizabeth Montgomery and Dick York were wonderful people and I learned a lot from all of them. And they loved kids.”