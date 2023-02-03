These Swimsuit Looks Are Worthy of a Gold Medal! See Bikini Photos of Professional Athletes

Some of the greatest athletes in the world love spending their free time at the beach! Tara Lipinski, Serena Williams and more sports stars have worn gorgeous bikini looks while stepping out on vacation or at the pool.

Tara’s Instagram is full of striking bikini photos and colorful poolside style moments. The figure skater and her husband, Todd Kapostasy, have traveled the world together since their 2017 nuptials. From the Maldives to Bali to France and Greece, Tara’s got so many fantastic memories from all of her vacations.

The NBC commentator is known for her colorful looks while broadcasting with her pal Johnny Weir. In particular, their outfits while covering the Winter Olympics are always a perfect 10!

“We bring a lot of clothes, but it’s hard because we’re a team,” Tara reflected during a January 2022 interview on Real Sports with Bryant Gumbel ​​ahead of the 2022 Beijing Olympics. “We match, we like to have our outfits connect to each other.”

Tara is just one of many athletes who are not afraid to take risks with their style choices. Throughout her career, Serena has had some incredible fashion moments on the tennis court while taking on her opponents. Fans have not forgotten her pink leopard print dress she wore at the U.S. Open in 2014 or the catsuit she donned at the 2018 French Open.

In May 2018, the Grand Slam winner launched her own fashion line, S by Serena. The collection is full of dynamic choices, elegant dresses and bodysuits that are a perfect reflection of Serena’s personal style.

“They say life is about timing. I learned this lesson at age 18 when I chose to play a light tennis schedule because I wanted to go to fashion school,” she revealed in an Instagram post announcing the line. “Some criticized my decision, but I knew I had two loves — tennis and fashion — and had to find a way to make them coexist.”

She continued, “After 15 years of false starts, and people in fashion telling me ‘no,’ it only drove me to work harder. As a result, I discovered what it meant to invest in myself, and I allowed that belief in myself to drive me to reach my dream.”

The Sports Illustrated cover model once revealed that she has even thought about designing her own line of swimwear in the future.

“It’s definitely crossed my mind,” she told the outlet in February 2017. “I think it would be relatively easy to do, but it’s such a competitive market that you would have to work really hard to stand out and be different and creative.”

Keep scrolling to see photos of professional athletes in bikinis.