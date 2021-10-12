Such a precious family! With Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis‘ busy schedules, it’s not often that the husband and wife are spotted together having a relaxing day out with their two adorable children. But the foursome spent a low-key day shopping in Los Angeles on October 10, 2021.

Thanks to L.A.’s ongoing face mask order, the family was able to go about their business without any other shoppers recognizing Ashton and Mila’s famous faces. The 43-year-old actor and entrepreneur and the 38-year-old actress blended in perfectly while exploring shops with daughter Wyatt, 7, and son Dimitri, 4.

Ashton showed his home state pride, wearing an Iowa Hawkeyes sweatshirt in a camouflage print. He matched it with dark jeans, a black baseball cap and a bright pink face mask. He’s passed on his love of midwestern sports teams to his son, as Dimitri was seen in a Chicago Bears number 54 jersey, which was that of the team’s longtime superstar linebacker, Brian Urlacher.

Mila was casually dressed in a tan long-sleeved sweater and jeans with holes in the knees. She appeared to be wearing no makeup and donned a pair of eyeglasses above her black face mask. Daughter Wyatt looked more summery in shorts and a pink jersey top. While the Bad Moms actress wore her brunette locks long and flowing, her mini-me had hers in two long braids on either side of her head.

At one point, tech wizard and investor Ashton took his kids to check out a new pre-production electric vehicle, The Lucid Air. The three were seen peering inside the car, as dad seemed to be explaining something to his kids while protectively putting a hand on Wyatt’s back.

It’s a rare occasion to see the adorable family out and about together. The couple have done their best to raise their children out of the public eye and allowing them to grow up as normally as possible. The family is most often seen attending farmer’s markets, taking hikes in the hills around L.A. and even going out for ice cream treats. No red carpets for these kids, as they’re far more at home going grocery shopping with their folks or on frozen yogurt runs.

Scroll down for Ashton and Mila’s family outing with their kids to the mall.