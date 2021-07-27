Bathing is an uncommon thing when it comes to Ashton Kutcher and wife Mila Kunis‘ household. Not only is the couple shower-averse, but they also admitted they only wash their children if they can see that they’re visibly dirty.

Ashton, 43, and Mila, 37, appeared on Dax Shepard and Monica Padman‘s July 26 Armchair Expert podcast where they made the revelation about their daughter, Wyatt, 6, and son, Dimitri, 4.

The Bad Moms actress explained that in her early years growing up in the Ukraine, she wasn’t used to bathing often. “I didn’t have hot water growing up as a child, so I didn’t shower much anyway.” she explained.

Mila continued, “But when I had children, I also didn’t wash them every day. I wasn’t that parent that bathed my newborns – ever.” Ashton chimed in to add, “Now, here’s the thing: If you can see the dirt on them, clean them. Otherwise, there’s no point.”

The couple is actually right on target with medical recommendations about how often to bathe children of their age range. The American Academy of Dermatology recommends bathing children ages 6-11 once or twice a week, with the exceptions being if a child gets dirty from outdoor play, swims in a body of water or has any strange body odors. It’s only when kids hit puberty that daily bathing becomes necessary.

Ashton and Mila aren’t big fans of regular bathing when it comes to their own bodies. “I wash my armpits and my crotch daily, and nothing else ever,” Ashton shared. “I got a bar of Lever 2000 that delivers every time. Nothing else.”

He added that, “I do have a tendency to throw some water on my face after a workout to get all the salts out.” Mila revealed that to keep her gorgeous visage clean, “I do wash my face twice a day.”