‘Restoring Galveston’ Stars Ashley and Michael Cordray Are Proud Parents of 2! Meet Their Daughters Elle and Emma

Ashley Cordray and Michael Cordray, the stars of Magnolia Network’s Restoring Galveston, search for historic homes to rebuild in their city of Galveston, Texas. The duo keeps busy with their home renovation projects but always prioritize spending time with their two daughters, Emma and Elle.

Michael and Ashley began dating in 2011 after attending Texas A&M University at Galveston. They quickly became interested in the home renovation space, purchasing their first house just two months after they began dating. The design experts got married in 2014. Eventually, Michael left his job so the pair could put all of their focus into their own real estate company, Save1900.

The goal of Save1900 is to preserve historic homes and their original features, while making necessary repairs to get the houses back on the market. After documenting their company’s progress on Instagram, Michael and Ashley were contacted by producers from HGTV. The process of building a television show based on their passion was a few years in the making. Restoring Galveston eventually aired in 2019 on HGTV’s sister channel, DIY Network, which has since become Magnolia Network.

Working together on major design projects has brought Michael and Ashley closer together as a couple. Galveston has held a special place in their hearts since it’s where they laid down their roots and purchased their forever home. The Magnolia Network stars welcomed their first daughter, Elle, in November 2019. They were in the middle of filming the show’s second season at the time.

“I went to the hospital and got induced while the crew was on break,” Ashley told Texas A&M Maroon in January 2021. “I had our daughter on a Thursday and was back on set when they returned three days later.”

Becoming parents was something that Ashely wished for many times in her Save1900 blog posts. Her husband was overjoyed to start a family in Galveston.

“I’m from Galveston. My family has been here for generations. My little baby is the fifth generation,” Michael told Click2Houston.com in September 2020.

Michael and Ashley welcomed their second daughter, Emma, in May 2021. “Our hearts have doubled! Emma and momma are doing wonderful, and we can’t wait to take her home to meet her big sister tomorrow,” the couple wrote alongside a photo of the newborn on their joint Instagram account.

Keep scrolling to meet Michael and Ashley’s two daughters.