Artem Chigvintsev‘s wife, Nikki Garcia, formerly known by the stage name Nikki Bella, spoke out in a statement following her husband’s domestic violence arrest.

“This is a private matter, and Nikki asks for privacy for her and her family at this time,” a rep for the former WWE superstar told Us Weekly in a statement on Friday, August 30.

Artem, 42, was arrested on Thursday, August 29, in Napa Valley, California, and booked in Napa County Jail on a felony domestic violence charge, Closer confirmed via jail records.

At the time, it was not immediately made clear who else was involved in the incident. However, according to California Penal Code Section 273.5(a), “PC makes it illegal to injure a spouse, cohabitant or fellow parent in an act of domestic violence. This offense is also referred to as domestic abuse, domestic violence, or corporal injury to a spouse.”

The couple, who got married in 2022, are parents to son Matteo, who was born in July 2020. They first met when they were partnered together on Dancing With the Stars in 2017 for season 25. They officially started dating in 2019 following her split from ex-fiancé John Cena, whom she had an on-again, off-again relationship with for six years.

Nikki, 40, and Artem got engaged in November 2019 in France, sharing the news on Instagram in January 2020, writing, “We have been trying to keep it a secret but really wanted to share our excitement for the New Year!”

Prior to Artem’s arrest, he and Nikki celebrated their two-year wedding anniversary. She posted a video tribute to him on her Instagram page with lyrics to “Can’t Help Falling in Love” written in her caption earlier this week.

“This song is our love story. I’ll never forget where I was when I asked Jesus about Artem,” she penned in her caption. “Having a conversation with He & God. How my feelings felt too soon. It all felt too fast. And then this song came on. And that’s when I knew that I was falling in love with him and that it was all meant to be.”

In the hours leading up to Artem’s arrest, Nikki shared a photo on her Instagram Stories to tell her followers that she had gotten a facial at a spot in Napa. Closer later obtained Artem’s mugshot after the arrest.

NCDC/MEGA

Artem also shared a tribute to her over on his own Instagram page for their wedding anniversary in the days leading up to his arrest. “Happy anniversary my love , can’t see my life with out you. You are my everything,” he wrote alongside photos from their wedding.

According to People, Artem was not slated to appear on Dancing With the Stars in season 33 before his arrest. The full cast for the new season has yet to be revealed.

If you or someone you know are experiencing domestic violence, please call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233 for confidential support.