Arnold Schwarzenegger is feeling fragile in his older age — especially after the accidents and open-heart surgeries he’s had — but he’s turning a new leaf and practicing more than he preaches these days.

In honor of the Terminator star’s 77th birthday on Tuesday, July 30, Arnold is offering followers and fans a discount on his Pump Club, which offers a daily newsletter about nutrition, fitness and wellness.

“Now that Arnie’s getting up there, he’s virtually obsessed with health and helping others,” a source exclusively tells Closer of the former governor of California.

“He’s up early every day working on his Pump Club newsletter, preaching what he knows, like the benefits of less booze before bedtime and consuming two tablespoons of olive oil daily to lower risk of heart disease,” adds the insider.

“I am proud of our Pump village,” Arnold told Instagram followers on his birthday. “I have seen people lose 100 pounds. I have seen people develop a habit of exercising after years of trying without success. I have seen people lift 500 pounds and set new records in the gym. I have seen people who dreaded their doctor’s appointments feel the relief of a clean bill of health. And I have seen people turn their lives around. When you’re someone like me, and you build an app to modernize a five-decade fitness crusade, you hope that people will love it and use it as a tool to make the progress they’ve always wanted.”

Because Arnold is so focused on his Pump Club, the source tells Closer the former professional bodybuilder is making sure to lead by example.

Harry Langdon/Getty Images

“He used to be blasé about it but he’s finally trying to kick bad habits, including cigars, because he’s feeling the effects at long last,” the insider reveals. “He’s cutting back on the wine and pasta, not that he over indulged, it was only once a week at most, but he just feels better without the sugar and carbs.”

The Kindergarten Cop actor also got to spend time with spiritual leader the Dalai Lama, and the source says Arnold “learned a lot from his time with” him, adding that “he got to know him well during his days as governor of California.”

The source notes that Arnold is serious about his health in his late ’70s. According to the insider, “Arnie isn’t just blowing hot air; he’s doing these things to increase his own longevity. Arnie wants to live to 100 or more and he’s determined to make it happen no matter how extreme the process.”

As Arnold has told his Instagram followers, “The Pump is real.”

He explained, “There are no fancy well-lit studio exercise videos, there are unseen clips of Pumping Iron exercises mixed in with me and my team walking you through each movement. There are no 30 day programs, or 6 minute abs, there are 90 day programs that lay a foundation and make training a lifestyle. There are no trolls, there is only the positive corner of the internet with a community of people starting wherever they are and lifting each other up. … I promise you’ll be hooked.”