Arnold Schwarzenegger is vain about everything having to do with his looks, but when it comes to his hair, he’s absolutely obsessed and willing to spend a fortune keeping it full and luxurious.

“He may be 77, but he’s got the hair of a 25-year-old, and it’s one of his major sources of vanity,” a source says of the Terminator actor.

In a recent blog post published as part of his Pump Club, which offers a daily newsletter about nutrition, fitness and wellness, the former governor of California spoke in depth about studies related to hair loss and going completely bald.

“More research is needed, but adjusting lifestyle factors — such as a healthy diet and regular exercise — can lead to changes that reduce your likelihood of metabolic syndrome and prevent the development of early-onset male pattern baldness,” he wrote.

However, he’s actually quite obsessed with his hair and the prospect of losing it, says the source.

“He spends quite a lot of effort restoring it to its original fullness and sheen,” the insider reveals. “We’re talking therapeutic shampoos, stimulating conditioners, hair tonics, oils, scalp massages. He doesn’t mind letting his beard go gray, but he dyes his hair at least once a week. In recent years, he’s gone with a nice light auburn shade.”

Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

At least he currently has hair to dye. “Obviously, a thinning and receding hairline is a concern to him, and he’s doing everything possible to make sure it doesn’t happen to him,” the source says. “Word is, he’s had transplants, but that’s probably not something he’d want to admit. There’s nothing Arnie wouldn’t do when it comes to keeping a lavish mane.”

Arnold’s hair isn’t the only physical feature he’s currently fixated on. The actor, who celebrated his 77th birthday on July 30, has been making a lot of lifestyle changes as he nears his 80s.

In July, a separate source told Closer that the Kindergarten Cop actor has hopes to live to 100.

“Now that Arnie’s getting up there, he’s virtually obsessed with health and helping others,” said the insider. “He’s up early every day working on his Pump Club newsletter, preaching what he knows, like the benefits of less booze before bedtime and consuming two tablespoons of olive oil daily to lower risk of heart disease.”

Because Arnold is so focused on his Pump Club, the source said the former professional bodybuilder is making sure to lead by example.

“He used to be blasé about it but he’s finally trying to kick bad habits, including cigars, because he’s feeling the effects at long last,” the insider revealed. “He’s cutting back on the wine and pasta, not that he over indulged, it was only once a week at most, but he just feels better without the sugar and carbs.”

According to the source, “Arnie isn’t just blowing hot air; he’s doing these things to increase his own longevity. Arnie wants to live to 100 or more and he’s determined to make it happen no matter how extreme the process.”