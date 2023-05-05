Since rising to fame on HGTV in 2013, Tarek El Moussa’s life has changed drastically. The real estate mogul and his first wife, Christina Hall (neé Haack), finalized their divorce in 2018. He found love with his second wife, Heather Rae Young, after his first marriage came to an end. Scroll below to find out if Tarek and Heather are still together.

When Did Tarek El Moussa and Heather Rae Young Get Married?

Tarek and Heather met for the first time on July 4, 2019, while boating in Newport Beach, California. After just four days of dating, the pair were ready to take their relationship to the next level. The Selling Sunset star quickly moved in with the Flip or Flop host to start the next chapter of their love story.

In July 2020, Tarek and Heather announced their engagement after one year of dating. The reality TV duo got married in a gorgeous outdoor ceremony in Santa Barbara, California, in October 2021.

CraSH/ImageSPACE/Shutterstock

Are Tarek El Moussa and Heather Rae Young Still Together?

Their love is stronger than ever! Tarek and Heather are still happily married. They celebrated their 1-year wedding anniversary in October 2022.

“When I met Tarek, I almost didn’t go on that first date, purely out of being scared I’d get my heart broken again,” Heather penned on Instagram at the time while celebrating the relationship milestone. “But I took that chance and I thank the universe every single day for bringing our souls together. Because every day I wake up knowing I have a man that supports me and loves me through everything.”

Do Tarek El Moussa and Heather Rae Young Have Any Children Together?

Tarek and Christina welcomed two children during their marriage, Taylor and Brayden. Heather established a close bond with both of the kids at the start of her relationship with Tarek.

“I love being a bonus mom, future stepmama!!” Heather captioned an August 2020 Instagram post. “Watching them grow up in front of my eyes. So loving and so curious about life.”

In July 2022, the Flipping 101 host and the former Playboy playmate announced they were expecting their first child together. They welcomed their baby boy, Tristan, in February 2023.

“Becoming a father for the third time is just as exciting as it was the first time. Our baby boy is doing amazing, and Heather was a rockstar during labor,” Tarek told Us Weekly at the time. “I don’t think I’ve ever seen Tay and Bray as happy as they were when they met their little brother.”