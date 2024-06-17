Are Sienna Miller and Oli Green Still Together? Updates

Years after her romance with Jude Law came to an end, Sienna Miller addressed questions about her love life and moving on from the media storm that surrounded their relationship. The Anatomy of a Scandal actress quietly began dating Oli Green, who is 14 years her junior, in 2022.

Who Is Oli Green?

Oli is an actor whose credits include roles in a 2020 episode of The Bold and the Beautiful, 2023’s A Good Person, 2024’s Lift and more. He studied at the Strasberg Theatre & Film Institute in New York.

In early 2022, Oli and Sienna were photographed out on a date in NYC after meeting at a Halloween party months prior. They made their red carpet debut at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party in Beverly Hills in March of that year. He also shared a photo with Sienna on his Instagram account for the first time during the event.

Prior to confirming her relationship with Oli, Sienna was in a relationship with Jude on and off from 2004 to 2011. After that, she dated Tom Sturridge from 2011 to 2015. They welcomed their daughter, Marlowe, in July 2012.

Sama Kai/Dave Benett/Getty Images

Sienna Miller Addressed Her Highly Publicized Breakup From Jude Law

In May 2024, Sienna opened up about her difficult split from Jude after their romance sparked on the set of 2004’s Alfie.

“I just started working, and I was in a big film and in love with this idol, and very, very happy, but the flip side of it was so dark, so quickly,” she said on SiriusXM’s This Life of Mine With James Corden.

“I think that it can incur just madness and chaos,” she said of the media frenzy surrounding their relationship and Jude’s infidelity. “It is chaos. You are dealing with aggression, and violence, and you are a piece of prey and you’re being hunted every day, so you are paranoid. The response to that is, for me, I was like, ‘I’m not changing. I’m not gonna give up my life.’”

Are Sienna Miller and Oli Green Still Together?

Sienna and Oli are still together. They welcomed a child together in December 2023. The Horizon actress addressed critics of their 14-year age gap after welcoming their first child together.

“I didn’t expect to take it seriously and then quite quickly, I fell in love. I wasn’t like, ‘I’m gonna get a younger boyfriend.’ It was more, ‘F–k! Why are you young? That’s so annoying,'” she told Harper’s Bazaar in June 2024. “There is a difference in the way that generation of men respect women. It’s specific to him, he is very wise and well-adjusted, but I do believe it’s also that generation. They have grown up with a slightly more level playing field. I see it in his female friends as well as in the men.”