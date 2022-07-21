While Chip and Joanna Gaines have HGTV fans hooked, Shea and Syd McGee take the title of Netflix’s Favorite Home Renovation Couple. From their binge-worthy show to their swoon-worthy decor line at Target, this couple has it all. But are Shea and Syd McGee still happily married? Keep reading to find out.

How Did Shea and Syd McGee Meet?

Shea moved to Provo, Utah, from Texas, as a teenager to attend Brigham Young University. While visiting her brother, who was attending Utah Valley University at the time, she was introduced to his roommate.

“My brother said, ‘My buddy Syd will be there and you’re going to like him, but don’t, because he’s my friend,’” Shea wrote of meeting her now-husband in their New York Times bestseller, Make Life Beautiful. “As I pulled into the lot, I knew I was in trouble. There Syd was on a skateboard, wearing the skinniest skinny jeans I had ever seen. We went on our first date the next night.”

Are Shea and Syd McGee Still Together?

Shortly after graduating, the couple tied the knot in 2018 and moved from Utah to Laguna Beach, California.

“Once Syd and I moved into our first newlywed apartment, all I could think about was transforming our 400 square-foot box into something that felt more like home,” she told MyDomaine about how it all started. “I was not passionate about my day job and spent all of my spare time pouring over design magazines and blogs.”

After becoming one of the first interior design influencers on Instagram, the pair decided in 2014 to leave expensive California and headed back to Utah to launch their own company.

“As the firm’s designs and fan base grew, it paved the way for the launch of their e-commerce brand, McGee & Co., two years later,” according to their site, Studio McGee. “With a vision that beautiful design can be approachable, Studio McGee [their line with Target] has become one of the leading innovators in the interior design industry.”

Now, nearly a decade after launching their design company, the pair are still happily married.

Shea and Syd McGee Have 3 Children:

Netflix viewers met Shea and Syd’s daughters Wren, 8, and Ivy, 5, during season one of Dream Home Makeover. The couple announced that they welcomed baby no. 3 on July 18, 2021.

“We’re so excited to welcome baby girl number three into our family!” the couple told People at the time. “Margot McGee joined us Sunday morning and mama and baby are doing great!”

Unfortunately for fans of their hit show, baby Margot will not be making her reality TV debut as the McGees wrapped filming for their upcoming third season just one week ahead of their baby girl’s due date.