Ozzy and Sharon Osbourne’s history together goes way back. Her father, Don Arden, managed Ozzy’s band, Black Sabbath, leading the pair to meet and start dating in 1979. The singer and the former talk show host got married soon after and welcomed three children together. Find out whether they are still married.

Who Was Ozzy Osbourne’s 1st Wife?

From 1971 to 1982, the Grammy winner was married to his first wife, Thelma Riley. He became a dad for the first time during their union when he adopted her son, Elliott, from a previous relationship. The former couple also welcomed their daughter, Jessica, in 1972, and son Louis in 1975.

When Did Ozzy and Sharon Osbourne Get Married?

Shortly after Ozzy’s marriage to Thelma officially came to an end, he married Sharon in 1982 in Hawaii. They welcomed their eldest child, daughter Aimee, in 1983. Their second daughter, Kelly, arrived in 1984. They expanded their family once more in 1985 with the birth of their son, Jack.

The family starred together on the MTV reality series The Osbournes, with the exception of Aimee, who opted not to be a part of the series. The program ran from 2002 to 2005.

Why Did Ozzy and Sharon Osbourne Briefly Split?

Though Ozzy and Sharon have been open about the ups and downs of their relationship over their years in the spotlight, fans were shocked when they announced their split in May 2016 after 33 years of marriage. The America’s Got Talent judge reflected on their breakup due to Ozzy’s infidelity during an episode of The Talk.

“I’m honestly empowered,” she explained to her cohosts at the time. “I’ve found this inner strength, and I’m like, ‘Right. OK! What’s next? I can handle this.'”

After taking some time apart, the couple found their way back to each other. In May 2017, they renewed their wedding vows in Las Vegas. Over the years, Ozzy has made several public apologies for cheating on Sharon.

“I’ve done some pretty outrageous things in my life. I regret cheating on my wife. I don’t do it anymore,” he said during a November 2020 interview with GQ. “I got my reality check and I’m lucky she didn’t leave me. I’m not proud of that. I was pissed off with myself. But I broke her heart.”

Are Ozzy and Sharon Osbourne Still Together?

Despite openly facing some bumps in the road, Ozzy and Sharon are still together. The rocker has been leaning on his wife for support as he battles Parkinson’s disease and a number of other health issues. In July 2022, the pair celebrated their 40th wedding anniversary.

“Forty years have gone by like a flash,” Ozzy said during a December 2022 interview with Yahoo! Entertainment. “If I’d not met Sharon, and fallen in love with Sharon, I’d be dead. Without any shadow of a doubt, I would be dead. Through her tough love, she kept my head above water. She kicked my butt. … Sharon’s a fighter.”