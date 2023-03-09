HGTV’s Nate Berkus and Jeremiah Brent’s careers brought them together in a special way. The interior designers got married in 2014 and built a home improvement empire starting with their own TLC show. Keep scrolling to find out if the pair are still together.

How Did Nate Berkus and Jeremiah Brent Meet?

Nate and Jeremiah met in 2012 when they went antique shopping with their mutual friend Rachel Zoe.

“I was sitting in a brown leather chair, and we were just talking. And I remember thinking to myself, ‘Oh God, what is this? This is not what I thought it was,'” Jeremiah recalled during a February 2022 interview with People. “There was something about him that, in his presence, I just felt so safe.”

Less than a year after their first meeting, Nate proposed to the TV personality while vacationing in Peru. They got married in 2014 in a beautiful ceremony at the New York Public Library, making history as the first same-sex couple to tie the knot at the historic location.

Are Nate Berkus and Jeremiah Brent Still Together?

Nate and Jeremiah are still together and celebrated their eighth wedding anniversary in May 2022. The milestone came after the duo competed on season 2 of Rock the Block in 2021 where they designed a chic and family-friendly home. Though they didn’t win the competition, they had several important takeaways from working together on the house.

“The best part I would say was we really pushed ourselves outside of our comfort zone,” Jeremiah revealed during a March 2021 interview with Entertainment Tonight.

In addition to their stint on the competition series, the home designers landed a show called The Nate & Jeremiah Home Project in October 2021. The second season of their series aired in February 2023.

Do Nate Berkus and Jeremiah Brent Have Children?

The Nate & Jeremiah by Design hosts became parents in March 2015 when they welcomed their daughter, Poppy, via surrogate. Their son, Oskar, arrived in March 2018.

“I love the ceremony of waking them up in the morning, picking them up when they fall and walking them through the complexities of their day,” Nate said about fatherhood in a June 2018 interview with House Beautiful.

Jeremiah also loves being a dad to his two precious kiddos, gushing that parenthood “is a gift I never thought I’d be given, so to have this little tribe is incredible,” adding, “I discovered I’m a lot more patient than I thought I’d be. It takes a lot to shake me.”