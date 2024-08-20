Miranda Lambert and her husband, Brendan McLoughlin, had a whirlwind romance before tying the knot in January 2019. But following his recent dancing scandal in June 2024, their relationship seems to be up in the air.

Are Miranda Lambert and Brendan McLoughlin Still Together?

Miranda and Brendan appear to be going strong five years into their marriage, despite Brendan being caught on video dancing suggestively with a group of bachelorette partygoers in Nashville in June 2024.

One of the women in the viral video came forward after the fact and dished to In Touch about their night out at Miranda’s bar, Casa Rosa.

“Earlier in the night, we noticed him in the roped-off section at the front of the bar. We recognized him, and we all thought it was cool that he was there, and mentioned hoping for a Miranda appearance,” the woman, who asked to remain anonymous, said. “We went back to enjoying our night, drinking and dancing with each other and just having a good time.”

The unnamed woman insisted “there was never anything inappropriate said” between Brendan and the group of women and “there was no vibe whatsoever of anything other than friendly, innocent dancing and talking.”

Less than one month later, Miranda released a seemingly pointed song titled “Alimony,” in which she sings, “I called that lawyer up in Dallas / The one who’s livin’ in that palace / So I know he’s good at winnin’ / If you think there’s somethin’ that you’re missin’ / f you start stepping out, only one thing can console me / If you’re gonna leave me in San Antone … remember the alimony.”

Neither the “Kerosene” singer or her husband has publicly addressed the scandal.

How Did Miranda Lambert Meet Husband Brendan McLoughlin?

“We’re really best friends, honestly,” Miranda said of her husband during an August 2024 appearance on Bunnie XO’s podcast, “Dumb Blonde.” “A girl from Lindale, Texas, and a guy from Staten Island, New York. He was a cop and I was doing Good Morning America. We kind of crossed paths.”

The pair met on the set of Good Morning America in 2018. The “Wranglers” singer recalled how bandmate Angaleena Presley pointed out the “hot cop” before her security team invited him to her show that evening.

“We gave him one ticket, no plus one,” she laughed. “He came by himself and we met up after the show. I didn’t even see him before the show, we met up after and hung out and talked. I didn’t really know … it wasn’t like an agenda really.”

She went on to say, “He was super cool,” adding that they kept in touch after that day. “We wrote each other literal letters, like old school,” Miranda said. “We just hit it off. We’re very different, but we come from the same background. He’s from law enforcement and first responder family. Our attitudes sort of like, they align.”

The pair’s relationship escalated quickly, with the Texas native announcing they’d tied the knot in a sweet Valentine’s Day post in 2019.

“I wanted to share some news,” she captioned a photo of herself wearing a wedding gown. “I met the love of my life. And we got hitched! My heart is full. Thank you, Brendan McLoughlin, for loving me for … me. #TheOne.”