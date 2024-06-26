Are Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel Still Together?

Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel are one of the longest-standing connections that have come from the early 2000s. The former ‘NSync boyband member and 7th Heaven alum met during an outdoor adventure in 2007 and haven’t looked back! However, the pair’s relationship has been tested over the years — from Britney Spears’ 2023 memoir, The Woman in Me, to the “My Love” artist’s June 2024 arrest — leading fans to question if Jessica and Justin are still together.

When Did Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel Get Married?

Justin and Justin announced their engagement in December 2011 and married in an intimate ceremony in Tuscany, Italy, less than a year later.

The pair celebrated their 10th wedding anniversary in October 2022. “Being married to you is the adventure of a lifetime! Run it back, baby. RUN IT BACK. I love you,” the Valentine’s Day star wrote in the caption of the sweet Instagram tribute.

How Many Kids Do Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel Have?

The A-list couple share two children. In April 2015, the couple welcomed their first son, Silas. They expanded their family further in January 2021 with the birth of their second son, Phineas.

How Did Jessica Biel React to Britney Spear’s Memoir?

Justin found himself under major public scrutiny after Britney Spears released her memoir in October 2023, in which she claimed she became pregnant with their child when she was just 19 years old.

Getty Images

The “Baby One More Time” singer claimed Justin “wasn’t happy about the pregnancy,” to which she “agreed not to have the baby.” Fans of the popstar slammed Justin following the bombshell, which also seemed to affect his current wife.

“Of course, Justin and Jessica were affected by the accusations,” a source exclusively revealed to Life & Style in December 2023. “Justin makes no excuses for his past behavior, and he’s sorry but he’s a different person now, with a family, a career, responsibilities. Jessica knows that.”

Are Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel Still Together?

Jessica and Justin are seemingly still together. The Candy star was spotted supporting Justin during night one at his show in New York’s Madison Square Garden stadium in June 2024. The mom of two was seen swaying and dancing to her husband’s songs in the VIP area via an Instagram video shared by Real Housewives of New York star Jessel Taank.

The outing came one week after Justin was arrested on DWI-related charges in Sag Harbor, New York on June 17, 2024. The “Cry Me a River” artist allegedly drove through a stop sign and wasn’t able to keep his car on the right side of the road.

The Bad Teacher actor spent the night in jail before his arraignment on June 19, 2024. He faced charges of driving while intoxicated along with two citations: one for running a stop sign and another for failing to stay in his lane. Justin was released without bail on his own recognizance, accompanied by his attorney, Edward Burke Jr. His next scheduled appearance is a virtual session at Sag Harbor Village’s Justice Court in July 2024.