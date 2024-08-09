John Krasinski won fans over with his role of Jim Halpert on the NBC sitcom The Office, and in real life, he stole the heart of Emily Blunt. More than a decade after they walked down the aisle, are the pair still together?

How Did John Krasinski Meet Emily Blunt?

John and Emily met through a mutual friend at a restaurant in Los Angeles in 2008.

“It’s kind of a sad, lame story. I was in a restaurant, he was in the restaurant. I was sitting with a mutual friend,” the Devil Wears Prada actress said during a 2019 appearance on Late Night with Seth Meyers. “And my friend Gray goes ‘Oh my god, that’s my friend John.’ And that was it. He was sitting with our friend Justin Theroux, and he abandoned Justin and came over to us. He just stood there and made me laugh.”

They went on their first date shortly after. In August 2009, the Office alum and the Jungle Cruise actress got engaged. “It was very casual and I was nervous,” he told Access Hollywood after popping the question.

The couple tied the knot at George Clooney‘s Lake Como, Italy, home in a private ceremony. John explained how the Ocean’s Eleven actor offered up his estate to host the wedding.

“George said, ‘I have this place and you should feel free to use it.’ Only on the fourth ask did I say yes. Because the first three times I thought, There’s no way he is serious. But I started to see his feelings get hurt. I actually hurt George Clooney’s feelings,” John told Elle in August 2016.

Tommaso Boddi/Golden Globes 2024/Golden Globes 2024 via Getty Images

Do John Krasinski and Emily Blunt Have Kids?

John and Emily have two kids. They welcomed their first child together, daughter Hazel, in February 2014. Their second child, Violet, was born in June 2016.

The Massachusetts native candidly opened up about some of the difficult lessons he learned while parenting his two kids.

“I’m a big fan of being open about the truth and how you really feel, and not putting on a pretty face for everybody,” he told Today in December 2016. “No one really tells you that it’s hard and there are sleepless nights. Kids get sick, kids fall down and get hurt, and all these things are really intense and really emotionally difficult and you hurt for them more than you hurt for yourself.”

Are John Krasinski and Emily Blunt Still Together?

John and Emily are still together. The pair collaborated on their first film together, A Quiet Place, in 2018. He reflected on working with his wife on the horror film and how it brought them closer together.

“I’ve never have loved my wife more than after we did this movie,” John told People in March 2018. “For me, it was a trust thing. We trust each other in day-to-day life for sure, but when you trust each other in this way it’s different.”

The following year, they collaborated once more on the sequel A Quiet Place Part II.

“We were both really reluctant and unnerved at the idea of trying to do another one,” Emily told Variety at the film’s premiere. “A lot of people came into the studio and tried to pitch ideas and we were both like, ‘We’re not going to do it.’”

But much to fans delight, they decided to do a second movie after all. In May 2024, they walked the red carpet at the premiere of their latest collaboration, IF. The film was written, produced and directed by John and featured Emily among the star-studded cast.

John revealed that the film was largely inspired by his two daughters, who played a lot of make-believe games during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“It was actually the pandemic that really got me thinking about the movie because their light started to go out, and they started playing fewer and fewer imaginary games,” the director said during a June 2024 appearance on the “Pop Culture Moms” podcast. “I just thought, ‘This can’t happen.’ They were asking big questions about, ‘Are we going to be OK?’ And I thought that’s the definition of growing up and that choice about whether you stay a kid or grow up doesn’t have to be made here. So I wrote a movie about how that magical world … it will always be there for you.”