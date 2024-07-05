John Corbett and Bo Derek kept their relationship so secretive, many were shocked when he publicly announced they got married. Are they still together?

When Did John Corbett and Bo Derek Start Dating?

John and Bo first crossed paths in 2002 after they were introduced by an agent in Hollywood. The interaction came after the Sex and the City actor was looking for a date to an Oscars party.

“I said, ‘I’m not dating anyone,’ and he said, ‘I’ll get you a date, Corbett!’ And he set me up with Bo,” John told Today in July 2015.

Bo shared that before John, she hadn’t dated anyone in five years. But there was no denying her instant attraction to the Hollywood hunk. “I kept saying to my friends, ‘I’ll wait until all the sparks and all that get going.’ And it finally happened,” the Fashion House alum said.

They then attended the VH1 Big in 2002 Awards in Los Angeles together, cementing their relationship in the public eye. Thirteen years after they first met, Bo spoke out on whether or not the duo ever planned on getting married.

“He’s funny. He makes me laugh all the time,” she told Entertainment Tonight about her partner in July 2015. “We talk about [marriage] sometimes, but we don’t have children and we’re not young, so there isn’t that pressure or need to get married.”

Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

When Did John Corbett and Bo Derek Get Married?

During a virtual appearance on The Talk in August 2021, John revealed to host Jerry O’Connell that he and Bo had secretly gotten married.

“Jerry, I can’t believe I forgot to tell you. Around Christmas time we got married. Bo and I got married,” the My Big Fat Greek Wedding actor said while flashing his wedding band to the camera. “We got married. And this is probably the first time – we’re pretty private people. We didn’t make an announcement. All our friends and family knew.”

“But this is the first time either one of us has said anything publicly about it because really, we haven’t had an opportunity,” John added. “So, you’re my buddy, and now I guess I’m telling all of America or the world. And yeah, after 20 years we decided to get married.”

The reason they decided to get married amid the COVID-19 pandemic was because they “didn’t want 2020 to be that thing that everybody looks back and hated.”

“And we thought, let’s get one good thing around it and did it around Christmas,” John confirmed.

Steve Granitz/FilmMagic

How Many Times Has Bo Derek Been Married?

Bo has been married twice. Prior to her marriage to John, Bo was married to her first husband, John Derek, from 1976 to 1998. John Derek died in 1998 at age 71 from congestive heart failure.

Are John Corbett and Bo Derek Still Together?

Their love story is just like a fairytale! John and Bo are still happily married. In January 2024, the pair were all loved up while walking the red carpet at the premiere of Masters of the Air. That same month, they also looked happier than ever in photos captured while appearing at the Lambertz in Cologne, Germany.