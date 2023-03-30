Food Network alum Giada De Laurentiis has been pretty open about her love life after her divorce from her husband of 11 years, Todd Thompson. The chef began dating television producer Shane Farley shortly after her marriage came to an end. Keep scrolling to find out if Giada and Shane are still together.

How Did Giada De Laurentiis and Shane Farley Meet?

Giada and Todd got married in 2003 and welcomed their daughter, Jade, in 2008. They announced their split in 2014 in a statement on Facebook and their divorce was finalized one year later.

“Although our decision to separate comes with a great deal of sadness, our focus on the future and overwhelming desire for our family’s happiness has given us the strength to move forward on separate, yet always connected paths,” the statement read. “Todd and I share a beautiful daughter and a lifetime of great memories that we both treasure more than anything. We are so thankful for our friends and family, and really appreciate the support in this time of change.”

Shane and Giada met in 2013 when he was set to produce a television show starring her and Bobby Flay. While the project didn’t end up coming to fruition, the TV star and the entertainment mogul remained friends. Eventually, a beautiful love connection blossomed between the pair.

“After I divorced, I spent about a year and a half alone, not dating, just figuring things out. I had been with Jade’s dad for 25 years. I didn’t know what it meant not to be married,” the Giada at Home host told People in February 2018. “Once I got settled, Shane and I reconnected and I felt like a kid again.”

Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, Shane stepped in to help Giada film her cooking shows at home.

“We’ve been spending every second of every day together, and well, that’s never happened for me because I’ve always been traveling and working,” the Emmy winner told People in October 2020. “I think it’s made us stronger. Truly. I think that’s what happens sometimes in these things. You either become stronger or you start to say like, ‘Ah, I can’t do this.’ So, it’s been fun.”

Are Giada De Laurentiis and Shane Farley Still Together?

While Giada and Shane do not post pictures together on their social media accounts very often, they are still happily dating. In February 2023, the lovebirds posed for a rare photo together during a trip to Miami. Giada rocked a pink pantsuit while her beau went with a linen outfit for the occasion. “In Miami, we turn up the heat,” she captioned the post.