HGTV is home to so many talented couples! Egypt Sherrod and her husband, Mike Jackson, worked alongside each other on Married to Real Estate and other huge home design projects. Keep scrolling to find out the current status of their relationship.

How Did Egypt Sherrod and Mike Jackson Meet?

The real estate broker fell in love with the DJ in the most fitting way! Mike had experience working as a contractor in the early 2000s. He was hired for a project Egypt was working on and the pair hit it off.

“[She] needed some extra hands, and the team that showed up was mine,” he told The List in January 2022. “And from that point on, we were inseparable.”

Egypt and Mike got married in 2010. She shot to fame years before as the host of Property Virgins in 2006. Before her time on HGTV, the television personality worked as a radio host. Mike has had a lifelong passion for music and traveled the globe as a DJ in addition to working in construction.

The pair decided to put their knowledge of home buying and renovation into their show, Married to Real Estate. The series aired its first episode in January 2022.

Are Egypt Sherrod and Mike Jackson Still Together?

Egypt and Mike have proven that they truly are soulmates! The pair are still happily married. They celebrated their 11th wedding anniversary in September 2021.

“God got it all the way right when he molded you for me,” Egypt captioned a video from their wedding on Instagram. “I’m glad I waited and trusted in his word that he’d deliver you.”

HGTV viewers were delighted to see that the duo signed on to compete on season 3 of Rock the Block. Egypt and Mike were crowned the winners of the season in April 2022 after designing a coastal home.

“It was this emotional rollercoaster,” the Life, Love, Soul actress told HGTV after the big win. “We had so many things that happened to us throughout the competition, so truly it was anybody’s game. It was just a shock. We kept our heads down and we just kept working and working and working. You want to win, but there’s always that possibility that you won’t win.”

Do Egypt Sherrod and Mike Jackson Have Any Children?

Egypt and Mike are proud parents to three daughters. They welcomed their first child together, daughter Kendall, in 2012. In 2019, the Brother Vs. Brother judge gave birth to their second child together, Harper. Mike is also a dad to daughter Simone from a previous relationship. Egypt has since gushed over becoming a mom.

“Honestly it’s the best job I never knew I wanted,” she wrote on her website. “In my circle, I’m the last of the Mohican. All my friends have kids graduating from college, and I’m still having babies. But I have zero regrets on waiting until later in life. I’m settled, grounded and can actually laugh at myself now when I make mistakes. No mother is perfect.”