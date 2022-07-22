Property Brothers star Drew Scott met Linda Phan in the most unexpected way! The pair got married in 2018 in a lavish wedding in Italy. After captivating HGTV viewers with their love story, many have wondered if they are still together. Keep scrolling to find out more about their marriage.

How Did Drew Scott and Linda Phan Meet?

Drew and Linda met at Toronto Fashion Week in 2010. She was dressed as the “fashion police.” He decided to approach her while she was backstage with her sister.

“She was wearing a big cop badge and giving out tickets for ‘bad’ fashion,” the HGTV star recalled in a December 2016 interview with People.

While Drew was smitten by the Canadian beauty upon meeting her, they actually did not plan their first date until a few months later. After going out to dinner, they ended the night at a karaoke party where they had loads of fun. Soon after, the television personality introduced Linda to his twin brother, Jonathan Scott, and his best friend, Pedro. Jonathan gave his stamp of approval, sharing with his brother that he thought Linda was “a keeper.”

“In that one moment, I knew we were on the same parallel. When you’re in love, you mesh that way,” Drew said in a May 2017 interview with the New York Times.

Before the couple bought their own home together in Los Angeles, they lived with Jonathan in 2012. Linda was involved in several of their professional projects and was later named the creative director of Scott Brothers Entertainment. In December 2016, Drew proposed to Linda at Toronto’s Piano Piano restaurant.

In May 2018, the couple exchanged vows in front of 300 guests at the La Piazza del Borgo in Puglia, Italy. While their wedding day was a fairytale, the couple revealed in a May 2021 YouTube video that they had actually gotten married before the Italian ceremony. The pair had to legally get married locally before taking the celebration overseas.

“Instead of exchanging rings, we exchanged burgers and we got married in a hot tub,” Drew said in the video. “And so, the justice of the peace came to us, and we were in the hot tub. We thought they were going be like, ‘No, we can’t do that.’ But she was like, ‘That’s the coolest thing I’ve ever seen.'”

Are Drew Scott and Linda Phan Still Together?

Drew and Linda are still happily married! Soon after their wedding, the pair embarked on a fertility journey in the hopes of starting a family together. The couple celebrated their 4-year wedding anniversary in May 2022.

Throughout their marriage, they have traveled the world, continued to work together and started a podcast called “At Home With Linda & Drew.” However, the Dancing With the Stars alum did admit to his Instagram followers that he was still learning how to balance work and married life in November 2018.

“Getting into the swing of working and being together came naturally for us,” he shared. “What’s not so easy is making sure that we always make time for ourselves first. ​​Anyone close to us knows that we’re guilty of turning everything (even our honeymoon lol) into a big group thing.”

How Many Children Do Drew Scott and Linda Phan Have?

After undergoing IVF treatments, Drew and Linda announced that they were expecting their first child together in December 2021.

“It has been an adventure to get here! We know we’re not alone in this experience and that everyone is filled with unique challenges along the way,” they wrote on Instagram at the time. “We hope as we grow through this, that even one of you reading this can also feel a little less lonely in whatever path you’re on!”

In a June 2022 podcast episode, the lovebirds announced the arrival of their son, Parker James, who was born one month prior. The newborn also made his Instagram debut in a series of adorable photos.

“Other than pooped, I feel great,” Linda shared on the podcast about her experience being a new mom. “Very happy that he’s finally here. I’m still in awe and in disbelief. I feel like every step of this pregnancy has taken me time to adjust. And then as soon as I almost adjust, it’s onto the next milestone or the next thing. I feel like I’m always playing catchup with my feelings.”