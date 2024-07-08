Dakota Johnson and Chris Martin are so incredibly private about their relationship that fans often wonder if the duo are still together. They’ve given rare hints about their status over the years.

Are Dakota Johnson and Chris Martin Still Together?

As of June 2024, the pair appear to still be going strong. Dakota was photographed at the Glastonbury Festival in England, supporting Chris as his band, Coldplay, headlined night two on June 29, in pictures obtained by The Daily Mail.

The Fifty Shades of Gray actress sang along and danced in the VIP section alongside Chris’ two adult children, Apple and Moses Martin, whom he shares with ex-wife Gwyneth Paltrow.

There had been speculation there was trouble in Chris and Dakota’s romance after they hadn’t been photographed together since February 2024, when they were snapped by paparazzi during a romantic trip to Puerto Vallarta, Mexico.

When Did Dakota Johnson and Chris Martin Start Dating?

The duo were first pictured together on a dinner date to Los Angeles’ Sushi Park restaurant in October 2016. Two months later, Dakota and Chris took a trip to Israel. A source told Us Weekly the pair were “definitely dating” after their romantic getaway, adding, “It’s more than just a fling.”

Dakota’s mom, actress Melanie Griffith, gushed over her daughter’s boyfriend while confirming their romance at a May 2018 women’s empowerment event. “I adore him!” Melanie told reporters about Chris, adding about her daughter, “She is very private about her life, and I respect that.”

The Madame Web star finally seemed to confirm her relationship with Chris while playing it coy in a September 2018 interview with Tatler magazine. “I’m not going to talk about it,” she said about discussing her romance before adding, “But I am very happy.”

Have Dakota Johnson and Chris Martin Broken Up Before?

There were reports in June 2019 that the “Something Just Like This” singer was spotted kissing Dua Lipa at the Glastonbury Festival, causing him and Dakota to break up briefly. Chris’ rep denied the cheating reports, telling The Daily Mail, “They were both in the same area of the festival with a larger group of friends.”

Gwyneth reportedly urged the two to get back together after their alleged split. “Gwyneth is the one who pushed them to do it,” a source told Us Weekly at the time.

By September 2019, Chris and Dakota were photographed at an event together in an extremely rare public appearance, attending the “Place for Peace” fundraiser in New York City.

In May 2020, the pair appeared in a rare Instagram video together, as Dakota shared the proper way to wash one’s hands during the COVID-19 home lockdowns, standing in front of a sink as Chris hid behind her with his hands and arms doing the washing as she tried not to burst out laughing. It is one of the only times the “Viva La Vida” singer has appeared on Dakota’s Instagram page, although his face was never seen.

The Persuasion star finally discussed her long relationship with Chris in a December 2021 interview.

“We’ve been together for quite a while,” she told Elle UK. “And we go out sometimes but we both work so much that it’s nice to be at home and be cozy and private. Most of the partying takes place inside my house.”

What Has Gwyneth Paltrow Said About Dakota Johnson and Chris Martin’s Relationship?

“I love her. I can see how it would seem weird because it’s sort of unconventional. But I think, in this case, just having passed through it iteratively, I just adore her,” the Iron Man star told Harper’s Bazaar in January 2020 about her ex-husband’s girlfriend.

“We’re actually very good friends,” Gwyneth told followers in an October 5, 2023, Instagram Q&A. “I love her so much. She’s an adorable, wonderful person,” she said of Dakota.

Are Dakota Johnson and Chris Martin Engaged?

The duo sparked engagement rumors in December 2020 when Dakota began wearing a stunning emerald ring on her left ring finger. Neither the Daddio star nor the rocker commented on whether or not he proposed.

In March 2024, Us Weekly confirmed that Dakota and Chris got engaged “a while ago” and were finally planning a wedding.

“They absolutely plan on having Apple and Moses there, and they wouldn’t feel complete without inviting Gwyneth too,” a source told the outlet. “Dakota and Gwyneth have grown very close over the years and they consider themselves family at this point. One of the most important things to Chris is how beautifully Dakota fits into the lives of him and his children.”