Magnolia Network has introduced viewers to so many talented couples since launching in 2021. Ashley Cordray and Michael Cordray burst onto the home renovation scene with their series, Restoring Galveston. After three successful seasons of the show, viewers have been curious about their love story and whether they are still together.

How Did Ashley and Michael Cordray Meet?

Ashley and Michael met in 2008 after studying at Texas A&M University at Galveston. Their friendship did not blossom into a romantic relationship until 2011. The real estate expert decided very early on in their partnership that she wanted to plant roots with her beau in Galveston after college.

“After two months of dating, I convinced him we were going to move to Galveston and buy a home. The next day we found the house,” Ashley said during a July 2017 interview with Texas A&M Today. “We live our lives very spur of the moment.”



Courtesy of Save1900/Instagram

The pair got married in 2014. They founded their company, Save1900, one year later. Ashley and Michael’s mission was to purchase and restore historic homes in Galveston before they were set to be demolished. They were contacted by HGTV to develop a show based on their objective of preserving properties soon after.



The series initially premiere on HGTV’s sister network, DIY Network, under the name Big Texas Fix in 2019. The show was later renamed Restoring Galveston before making the move to Magnolia Network.



Are Ashley and Michael Cordray Still Together?

Ashley and Michael’s marriage is rock solid. The design duo are still together and celebrated their eighth wedding anniversary in April 2022. They offered up some advice for other couples who are looking to work together in the home improvement space.

“Give into each other’s strengths, more than anything,” Michael said in a September 2020 interview with Click2Houston.com. “I love my design ideas but I’m willing to concede if she’s got a good one. I think she gives me a little leeway on carpentry and stuff and like that, whether or not something’s possible or whether we should do something.”

They continue to take chances together and tackle big projects both on television and in their personal lives.

“I think every day, our life has kind of transformed by the crazy risks we were willing to take and at every moment it’s like ‘Can we do this?’ and then that’s what’s led our whole life and the way it’s kind of taken its path,” Ashley reflected.

How Many Children Do Ashley and Michael Cordray Have?

The lovebirds are parents to two daughters. Their eldest daughter, Elle, was born in November 2019. Their youngest daughter, Emma, arrived in May 2021. Ashley and Michael share a joint Instagram account and post family photos with their little ones occasionally. The girls have also been featured on Restoring Galveston, something the couple has been extremely grateful for.

“We completely forget about all the hard days when we have ones like this,” the pair captioned a June 2022 clip from the show where they brought their kids to the beach. “Our life is being documented and the best part will be watching the girls grow up.”