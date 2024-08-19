Renée Zellweger and Ant Anstead began dating in 2021 following the Celebrity IOU: Joyride host’s breakup from Christina Hall (née Haack).

Since then, the couple has been photographed together holding hands, going on walks and playing with Ant’s son Hudson. The TV personality also traveled back and forth to his native England during summer 2024 while Renée was working on a new film.

Now, fans want to know the status of their relationship today.

How Did Renee Zellweger and Ant Anstead Meet?

The couple met in the spring of 2021 when Renée appeared on Ant’s Discovery+ show, Celebrity IOU: Joyride, which helps celebrities give refurbished cars to deserving people in their lives.

While promoting the episode, Ant shared a photo of them alongside cohost Cristy Lee, writing in the caption, “The first episode of #CelebrityIOUjoyride is available on @discoveryplus Monday the 23rd!! And it’s the incredibly magical Renee Zellweger.”

A few days after his divorce from ex-wife Christina was finalized, it was reported that Ant and Renée were dating. They were photographed together in August 2021, holding hands while going for a stroll near his Laguna Beach, California, home.

The following month, they went Instagram official when Ant shared a picture of the pair looking smitten. Since then, Renée has become a loving figure in Ant’s son Hudson’s life — and by Thanksgiving of that year, the three were photographed sightseeing in New Orleans, Louisiana.

Are Renee Zellweger and Ant Anstead Still Together?

Yes, the Oscar-winning actress and the motor specialist are still together as of August 2024.

During the summer of 2024, Ant traveled back and forth to the U.K., where Renée was shooting the fourth Bridget Jones film, Bridget Jones: Mad About the Boy.

Snorlax/MEGA

In one Instagram post, Ant posed with his son Hudson, whom he called his “little travel buddy,” on his shoulders as he held onto two large suitcases. “Incoming…… Ammo, Archo & Ren,” he wrote in the caption of the post, referencing Renée and his two older children, Amelie and Archie, whom he shares with first wife Louise Storey (he shares Hudson with his second wife, Christina).

According to People, sources said that Ant would temporarily relocate to London while Renée was filming the upcoming Bridget Jones film.

Who Has Ant Anstead Dated?

Before Ant and Renée began dating, the Wheeler Dealers cohost was married to the Christina on the Coast star. However, the former couple split in September 2020 after 22 months of marriage.

Christina and Ant’s divorce was finalized in June 2021. By then, she was already dating Josh Hall, whom she eventually married on April 5, 2022.

While Ant and Renée are still going strong, Josh filed for a dissolution of marriage from Christina on July 16, 2024, citing irreconcilable differences as the reason for their split.

Following Ant and Christina’s split, he claimed that he was not the one who initiated the breakup. “Anyone who really knows me knows that I don’t like to share private matters publicly. I have remained silent while holding on to hope. I never gave up on us. I pray Christina’s decision brings her happiness,” he wrote on September 27, 2020.

Prior to his relationship with Christina, Ant was married to first wife Louise from 2005 to 2017. After Louise remarried, Ant wished her nothing but the best. “We spent 22 years together from teenagers to adults and to this day remain very close friends and we stay in regular contact. Almost daily,” he said, per People. “We have two amazing kids together who we are incredibly proud of and we will forever be family. I wish them a lifetime full of happiness.”