It’s been a little more than one year since Anthony Bourdain tragically passed away from suicide — but the beloved chef’s estranged wife, Ottavia Busia, is keeping his incredible memory alive. In honor of what would’ve been his 63rd birthday on Tuesday, June 25, Ottavia took to Instagram and shared a sweet throwback video of the late Parts Unknown host and their daughter, Ariane Bourdain.

In the clip, Anthony and the couple’s 12-year-old little girl can be seen splashing around in the pool. Ariane, who was just a baby at the time the video was taken, adorably giggled as she sat on her dad’s shoulder while he swam underwater. Check out the heartwarming clip above!

Ottavia sweetly captioned the clip with a series of three laughing emojis and the hashtag, “#BourdainDay” — which was created last month by Anthony’s friends, Eric Ripert and José Andrés, to honor the late star‘s special day.

Fans of the Kitchen Confidential author flooded Ottavia’s comment section with messages of kindness and strength. “Happy Bourdain Day to Ottavia and Ariane … Tony is still so missed,” one fan gushed. “Happy birthday to one of my favorite souls! And for your daughter, I hope her journey is as beautiful and happy as this moment in her life,” commented another.

Anthony may have struggled with certain facets of his life, but according to a source, he found more pride in being a father than anything else. “It was quite evident that Tony was a ‘lighter human being around his daughter,” the insider revealed to People at the time of his death. “When he spoke about her, his eyes danced. He talked about her constantly.”

The source, however, insisted that Anthony’s love for Ariane just showcased how he cared for people in general. “He was no nonsense and no bulls–t, but no one would deny he had a big heart,” the insider shared. “If you pulled back the layers, you knew he was as human as the rest of us. He understood the power of words and at his core was the ultimate storyteller.”

We will miss you always, Anthony!

If you or someone you know is struggling with substance abuse, call the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration’s free and confidential hotline at 1-800-662-HELP.