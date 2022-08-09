Actress Anne Heche Is a Mom of 2 Children: Get to Know Her Sons Homer and Atlas

Another World alum Anne Heche’s family was her biggest support system after a fiery August 2022 car crash in Los Angeles left her in a coma. The soap opera star is a mom to her two sons, Homer and Atlas, whom she welcomed during previous relationships.

“At this time, she is in extreme critical condition, she has a significant pulmonary injury requiring mechanical ventilation and burns that require surgical intervention,” her manager said in a statement to Us Weekly after the accident. “She is in a coma and has not regained consciousness since shortly after the accident.”

A representative for the star also told the outlet, “Her family and friends ask for your thoughts and prayers and to respect her privacy during this difficult time.” Anne’s ex-boyfriend and Atlas’ father, James Tupper, shared a tribute to his former partner on Instagram in the wake of her accident.

“Thoughts and prayers for this lovely woman, actress and mother tonight, Anne Heche, we love you,” he captioned an old photo of Anne with their son. The former couple were in a relationship from 2008 to 2018 after meeting on the set of Men in Trees in 2006. Atlas arrived in 2009 and has been pictured numerous times on his father’s Instagram account ever since.

Prior to their decade-long romance, the Dancing With the Stars alum was married to Coleman “Coley” Laffoon. The pair walked down the aisle in 2001 and split in 2007. Their divorce was finalized in 2009. Their only child together, Homer, was born in 2002.

She previously dated Ellen DeGeneres from 1997 to 2000 but the duo did not welcome any children together. Anne shared what it was like raising two boys as a single mom in a May 2013 interview with Breezymama.com

“It’s exactly like they say: girls like to sit and color, and they are sweet and they let you comb their hair. Boys … my boys and every other boy I know are active, active, active,” she explained. “I play with them all the time. I play football, baseball … I play all these things I never thought I would play. Anything with a ball they love. Boys are cuddlers and lovers though. When you tire them out, they love to sit and cuddle their mama. That’s the blessing of boys.”

