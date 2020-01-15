It sounds like all of Anne Hathaway‘s friends and family now know what to bring for her baby shower, as the the actress will soon be welcoming a baby boy, according to Us Weekly.

At the 2020 Critics’ Choice Awards on Sunday, January 12, an insider told the outlet that the 37-year-old revealed that she and husband Adam Shulman will be having their second boy. “This is him,” the A-lister said while showing someone a photo of her newborn at the awards show, the source revealed. So cute!

Back in July 2019, the Oscar winner announced to her fans that she was expecting her second child, all while opening up about infertility. “It’s not for a movie …⁣⁣ #2⁣” Anne wrote via Instagram, alongside a selfie of her baby bump. “All kidding aside, for everyone going through infertility and conception hell, please know it was not a straight line to either of my pregnancies. Sending you extra love.” The famous couple already have one child, son Jonathan, born in 2016.

Anne has been quite open about motherhood in the past, even revealing some of the changes that she has had to confront. “I genuinely am,” The Devil Wears Prada star replied when asked if she is having mommy brain, which refers to the belief that pregnancy and taking care of a child has an impact on a woman’s cognition. “Not in every aspect of my life. I can focus on certain things that are fine, but there are certain things my brain just has refused to allow me to imagine directions.”

“If you described something, shapes or you spell something, I can’t go there, and certain words I have a hard time recalling, so I become that spinning wheel of death on your computer in conversation with me, and I feel I’m very taxing for people to be around,” she added.

We just know that Anne is more than ready to teach her second son all that she knows. We know that she will do everything in her power to give her little one the best life possible.