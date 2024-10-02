Jenna Bush Hager, 42, and 60-year-old Hoda Kotb’s outsized personalities are out of fashion — at least in the eyes of Anna Wintour, Vogue’s powerful editor in chief!

Sources exclusively tell Closer that Anna, 74, thought the Today hosts were a little TOO lively at the U.S. Open men’s championship, and what started as a request for the preening pair to “tone it down” quickly spiraled into a full-blown fashion fallout.

“Anna wasn’t pleased with their behavior,” shares a source close to the situation. “She didn’t appreciate the distraction and has decided to blacklist Jenna and Hoda from future Vogue coverage!”

Who Could Replace Hoda Kotb on the Today Show's 4th Hour?

Who Could Replace Hoda Kotb on 'Today' Show's 4th Hour? Possible Cohosts

The cohosts discussed the dilemma during a September 9 episode of Today, with Hoda saying, “Tennis is fun. We were loud and annoying.” Jenna replied, “I think Anna Wintour asked us to quiet down.”