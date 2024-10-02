Jenna Bush Hager, 42, and 60-year-old Hoda Kotb’s outsized personalities are out of fashion — at least in the eyes of Anna Wintour, Vogue’s powerful editor in chief!

Sources exclusively tell Closer that Anna, 74, thought the Today hosts were a little TOO lively at the U.S. Open men’s championship, and what started as a request for the preening pair to “tone it down” quickly spiraled into a full-blown fashion fallout.

“Anna wasn’t pleased with their behavior,” shares a source close to the situation. “She didn’t appreciate the distraction and has decided to blacklist Jenna and Hoda from future Vogue coverage!”

The cohosts discussed the dilemma during a September 9 episode of Today, with Hoda saying, “Tennis is fun. We were loud and annoying.” Jenna replied, “I think Anna Wintour asked us to quiet down.”